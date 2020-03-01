BALLAST WATER CHEMICAL TREATMENT MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TOP PLAYERS , SHARE, TRENDS, DEMAND, CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES FORECAST TO 2026
Description
This report focuses on the global Ballast Water Chemical Treatment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Ballast Water Chemical Treatment development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Wartsila Corporation (Finland)
Xylem Inc. (U.S.)
Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (U.S.)
Calgon Carbon Corporation (U.S.)
Ecochlor, Inc. (U.S.)
Veolia Environnement S.A. (France)
Alfa Laval AB (Sweden)
Trojan Marinex (Canada)
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan)
atg UV Technology (U.K.)
Qingdao Headway Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
JFE Engineering Corporation (Japan)
Optimarin AS (Norway)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Installation and calibration
Performance measurement
Recommissioning
Market segment by Application, split into
Container ships
Dry bulk carriers
Tankers
General cargos
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Installation and calibration
1.4.3 Performance measurement
1.4.4 Recommissioning
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Container ships
1.5.3 Dry bulk carriers
1.5.4 Tankers
1.5.5 General cargos
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
…………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Wartsila Corporation (Finland)
12.1.1 Wartsila Corporation (Finland) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Introduction
12.1.4 Wartsila Corporation (Finland) Revenue in Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Wartsila Corporation (Finland) Recent Development
12.2 Xylem Inc. (U.S.)
12.2.1 Xylem Inc. (U.S.) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Introduction
12.2.4 Xylem Inc. (U.S.) Revenue in Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Xylem Inc. (U.S.) Recent Development
12.3 Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (U.S.)
12.3.1 Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (U.S.) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Introduction
12.3.4 Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (U.S.) Revenue in Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (U.S.) Recent Development
12.4 Calgon Carbon Corporation (U.S.)
12.4.1 Calgon Carbon Corporation (U.S.) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Introduction
12.4.4 Calgon Carbon Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Calgon Carbon Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development
12.5 Ecochlor, Inc. (U.S.)
12.5.1 Ecochlor, Inc. (U.S.) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Introduction
12.5.4 Ecochlor, Inc. (U.S.) Revenue in Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Ecochlor, Inc. (U.S.) Recent Development
12.6 Veolia Environnement S.A. (France)
12.6.1 Veolia Environnement S.A. (France) Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Introduction
12.6.4 Veolia Environnement S.A. (France) Revenue in Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Veolia Environnement S.A. (France) Recent Development
……..CONTINUED
