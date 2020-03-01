Biochips Market Booming In Biological Environment By Trends, Strategy , Analysis And Outlook To 2025

Biochip is a miniaturized medical device, which performs several biochemical reactions. This device is a collection of microarrays or micro-test strips that are arranged on the surface of chip, and are meant to perform multiple tests simultaneously. Biochip is extremely small in size ranging from 2 inches to 12 inches. These chips can perform various biotechnology applications such as decoding genes and searching for contaminations in the sample in a few seconds.

The global biochips market was valued at $9, 037 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $21, 419 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2018 to 2025. Factors such as rise in prevalence of various life-threatening diseases increases the demand for disease diagnostics, which in turn drives the growth of the global biochips market.Moreover, rise in adoption of personalized medicines and presence of large geriatric population boost the market growth. However, lack of knowledge related to biochips and their high cost of hamper the market growth. Conversely, huge untapped potential in the emerging countries, such as China and India, and rise in R&D investment as well as government funding are expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the market players.

The global biochips market is segmented based on product, application, end user, and region. Depending on product, the market is divided into DNA chip, protein chip, lab-on-a-chip, and others. By application, it is categorized into drug discovery & development, disease diagnostics, genomics, proteomics, agriculture, and other applications. On the basis of end user, it is classified into biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, hospitals & diagnostics centers, academic & research institutes, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key market segments :

By Product

DNA Chip

Protein Chip

Lab-on-a-chip

Others

By Application

Drug Discovery & Development

Disease Diagnostics

Genomics

Proteomics

Agriculture

Others

By End User

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals & Diagnostics Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS :

bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Fluidigm Corporation, HORIBA, Ltd., Illumina, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.)

Micronit Microfluidics BV

OriGene Technologies,

ANALIS sa/nv

AMS Alliance

Dynamic Biosensors GmbH

