Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

This report studies the global Blood Glucose Test Strips market status and forecast, categorizes the global Blood Glucose Test Strips market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, and Rest of World.

In the last several years, global market of Blood Glucose Test Strips developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 4.4 %. In 2017, global revenue of Blood Glucose Test Strips is nearly 8.75 billion USD; the actual production is about 40 billion units. Aging problem growth in demand prompted the rapid growth of Blood Glucose Test Strips.

The major players in global Blood Glucose Test Strips market include

Roche

LifeScan

Abbott

Ascensia

ARKRAY

I-SENS

Omron

B. Braun

Trividia Health

77 Elektronika

AgaMatrix

ALL Medicus

Terumo

Sinocare

Yicheng

Yuwell

Edan

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share and Growth Rate of Blood Glucose Test Strips in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Rest of World

On the basis of product, the Blood Glucose Test Strips market is primarily split into

Glucose Oxidase

Glucose Dehydrogenase

Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Hospital

Clinic

Household

Table of Contents

1 Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Overview 1

1.1 Blood Glucose Test Strips Product Overview 1

1.2 Blood Glucose Test Strips Segment by Types (Product Category) 2

1.2.1 Blood Glucose Test Strips Sales Market Share by Type 2

1.2.2 Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Sales Market Share by Types in 2017 3

1.2.3 Glucose Oxidase 3

1.2.4 Glucose Dehydrogenase 4

1.3 Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Segment by Applications 4

1.3.1 Blood Glucose Test Strips Sales Market Share by Applications 5

1.3.2 Hospital 6

1.3.3 Clinic 6

1.3.4 Household 7

1.4 Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Market by Regions (2013-2025) 7

1.4.1 Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Size and Growth (%) Comparison by Regions (2013-2025) 7

1.4.2 North America Blood Glucose Test Strips Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 8

1.4.3 China Blood Glucose Test Strips Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 9

1.4.4 Europe Blood Glucose Test Strips Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 10

1.4.5 Japan Blood Glucose Test Strips Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 11

1.4.6 Rest of World Blood Glucose Test Strips Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 12

1.5 Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Size (2013-2025) 13

1.5.1 Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025) 13

1.5.2 Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Sales Status and Outlook (2013-2025) 14

2 Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Competition by Manufacturers/Brand 15

2.1 Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Sales and Share by Manufacturers (2017-2018) 15

2.2 Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2017-2018) 18

2.3 Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2018) 21

2.4 Manufacturers Blood Glucose Test Strips Headquarters and Sales Areas 23

2.5 Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Competitive Situation and Trends 25

2.5.1 Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Concentration Rate 25

2.5.2 Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers 26

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 27

3 Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Sales, Revenue by Regions (2013-2018) 29

3.1 Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Sales and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018) 29

3.2 Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018) 31

3.3 Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 33

3.4 North America Blood Glucose Test Strips Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 33

3.5 Europe Blood Glucose Test Strips Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 33

3.6 China Blood Glucose Test Strips Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 34

3.7 Japan Blood Glucose Test Strips Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 34

3.8 Rest of World Blood Glucose Test Strips Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 34

4 Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Sales, Revenue, Price Trend by Types 36

4.1 Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Sales and Market Share by Types (2013-2018) 36

4.2 Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Revenue and Market Share by Types (2013-2018) 38

4.3 Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Price by Type (2013-2018) 39

4.4 Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Sales Growth by Type (2013-2018) 40

5 Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Analysis by Applications 41

5.1 Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Sales and Market Share by Applications (2013-2018) 41

5.2 Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Sales Growth Rate by Applications (2013-2018) 43

…

7 Blood Glucose Test Strips Manufacturing Cost Analysis 78

7.1 Blood Glucose Test Strips Key Raw Materials Analysis 78

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials 78

7.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials 79

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 81

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 82

7.2.1 Raw Materials 83

7.2.2 Labor Cost 83

7.2.3 Other Costs Analysis 89

8 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers 94

8.1 Blood Glucose Test Strips Industrial Chain Analysis 94

8.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing 94

8.3 Downstream Buyers 95

9 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders 99

9.1 Marketing Channel 99

9.1.1 Direct Marketing 99

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing 100

9.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend 101

9.2 Market Positioning 101

9.2.1 Pricing Strategy 101

9.2.2 Brand Strategy 102

9.3 Distributors/Traders List 104

Continuous…

