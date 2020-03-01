Bottled Water Market Surpass US$ 217.2 Billion By 2026

Acumen Research and Consulting present a new research report titled “Bottled Water Market” that includes the analysis of the various segments of this market across the important regions in the world.

The global Bottled waters market size is anticipated to around USD 217.12 billion by 2026, this market is anticipated to grow with 13.5% CAGR during the forecast time period. It is foreseen to observe a higher development when contrasted with carbonated beverages because of better medical advantages and included supplements. Calculates, for example, increment per capita spending and quick urbanization are probably going to fuel the interest for filtered water over the forecast period. Be that as it may, greater expense of filtered water may control the development of the market. Then again, developing mindfulness in regards to advantages of filtered water combined with expanding inclination for dynamic way of life is required to assume a critical job in driving the market. Organizations, for example, PepsiCo Inc. propelled premium valued filtered water so as to reinforce purchaser enthusiasm for more advantageous drinks.

The global bottled water market is segmented into product, application and region. On the basis of product, the global bottled water market is segmented into spring water, purified water, mineral water, sparkling water, and others. On the basis of application, the global Bottled water market is segmented into domestic and commercial. On the basis of region the global Bottled water market is bifurcated into Europe, Latin America, North America, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific.

As far as income, the spring water section is relied upon to enroll the most elevated CAGR of 7.9% over the estimate time frame. Rising concerns with respect to sugar and fake sugars in carbonate drinks are assuming an essential job in driving item request. The mineral water section represented a piece of the overall industry of around 38.4% in 2018 and is probably going to grow at a solid CAGR in the following couple of years. Interest for mineral water is generally provided food by creating nations, for example, India, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

Filtered water represented an offer of 33.0% of the general market an incentive in 2016. The section is required to enroll a solid CAGR amid the conjecture time frame. Interest for consumable water is expanding over the world, particularly in creating economies. Nations in Africa and Asia Pacific are relied upon to be key districts driving the interest for the item over the gauge time frame.

The Asia Pacific market is foreseen to observe a CAGR of 9.4% over the coming years because of rising customer inclination for more advantageous beverages as opposed to sugary beverages. Additionally, increment in per capita pay in the area is likewise expected to positively affect showcase development.

Request a Sample Copy of Bottled Water [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1120

The North America advertise saw an offer of about 22.8% in 2016 and is assessed to observe a noteworthy development in the coming years. Expanding interest for clean water combined with rising awareness about more advantageous way of life is required to fuel the interest for the item over the anticipated course of events.

Europe is the third biggest market, which represented an offer of over 15.0% in 2016. Rising inclination for more advantageous option of filtered water to sugar-based refreshments has expanded the item utilization by almost 186.8 million of gallons in Germany. The MEA district is driven by developing the travel industry.

Saudi Arabia observes the most extreme number of sightseers in this district, basically because of Hajj journey in Mecca. This has prompted expanded interests in the lodging business. Nations, for example, Oman and Qatar are additionally seeing expanding interests in the lodging part. This, thus, will expand the market in MEA.

The majority of these organizations are engaged with R&D to present enhanced and better-quality bundling for water. Real organizations are advancing PET reusing activity wherein organizations are subsidizing new accumulation holders. They are affecting open specialists through expert affiliations and PET container accumulation canisters are being set out in the open spaces. The key players catering to the global Bottled water market areThe Coca-Cola Company, Mountain Valley Spring Water, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd, Nestlé S.A, Nongfu Spring, Tata Global Beverages, Mineralquellen und Getränke GmbH & Co. KG, Danone Waters of America, Inc., PepsiCo, Inc., Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG and RHODIUS. Significant strategic initiatives undertaken by global businesses include partnerships, new product launch, and acquisitions.

Browse Full [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/bottled-water-market

TABLE OF CONTENT

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Bottled Water

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Bottled Water Market By Product

1.2.2.1. Global Bottled Water Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Product (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Bottled Water Market Revenue Share By Product in 2017

1.2.2.3. Spring Water

1.2.2.4. Purified Water

1.2.2.5. Mineral Water

1.2.2.6. Sparkling Water

1.2.2.7. Others

1.2.3. Bottled Water Market By Application

1.2.3.1. Global Bottled Water Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. Global Bottled Water Market Revenue Share By Application in 2017

1.2.3.3. Commercial

1.2.3.4. Domestic

1.2.3.5. Others

1.2.4. Bottled Water Market by Geography

1.2.4.1. Global Bottled Water Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.4.2. North America Bottled Water Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.3. Europe Bottled Water Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.4. Asia-Pacific Bottled Water Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.5. Latin America Bottled Water Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Bottled Water Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2017

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Bottled Water Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Bottled Water Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Bottled Water Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Bottled Water Major Manufacturers in 2017

CHAPTER 4. BOTTLED WATER MARKET BY PRODUCT

4.1. Global Bottled Water Revenue By Product

4.2. Spring Water

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. Purified Water

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4. Mineral Water

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5. Sparkling Water

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. BOTTLED WATER MARKET BY APPLICATION

5.1. Global Bottled Water Revenue By Application

5.2. Commercial

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3. Domestic

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4. Others

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. NORTH AMERICA BOTTLED WATER MARKET BY COUNTRY

6.1. North America Bottled Water Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2. North America Bottled Water Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

6.3. U.S.

6.3.1. U.S. Bottled Water Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4. Canada

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5. Mexico

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. EUROPE BOTTLED WATER MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. Europe Bottled Water Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2. Europe Bottled Water Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

7.3. UK

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Germany

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5. France

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6. Spain

7.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.7. Rest of Europe

7.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. ASIA-PACIFIC BOTTLED WATER MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Asia-Pacific Bottled Water Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. Asia-Pacific Bottled Water Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. China

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Japan

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5. India

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6. Australia

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7. South Korea

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. LATIN AMERICA BOTTLED WATER MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Latin America Bottled Water Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Latin America Bottled Water Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. Brazil

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. Argentina

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. Rest of Latin America

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. MIDDLE EAST BOTTLED WATER MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Middle East Bottled Water Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Middle East Bottled Water Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. Saudi Arabia

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. UAE

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Middle East

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. AFRICA BOTTLED WATER MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Africa Bottled Water Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.2. Africa Bottled Water Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

11.3. South Africa

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4. Egypt

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Africa

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE

12.1. The Coca-Cola Company

12.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.1.2. Overview

12.1.3. Financial Overview

12.1.4. Product Portfolio

12.1.5. Key Developments

12.1.6. Strategies

12.2. Mountain Valley Spring Water

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Overview

12.2.3. Financial Overview

12.2.4. Product Portfolio

12.2.5. Key Developments

12.2.6. Strategies

12.3. Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Overview

12.3.3. Financial Overview

12.3.4. Product Portfolio

12.3.5. Key Developments

12.3.6. Strategies

12.4. Nestlé S.A

12.4.1. Company Snapshot

12.4.2. Overview

12.4.3. Financial Overview

12.4.4. Product Portfolio

12.4.5. Key Developments

12.4.6. Strategies

12.5. Nongfu Spring

12.5.1. Company Snapshot

12.5.2. Overview

12.5.3. Financial Overview

12.5.4. Product Portfolio

12.5.5. Key Developments

12.5.6. Strategies

12.6. Tata Global Beverages

12.6.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.2. Overview

12.6.3. Financial Overview

12.6.4. Product Portfolio

12.6.5. Key Developments

12.6.6. Strategies

12.7. Mineralquellen und Getränke GmbH & Co. KG

12.7.1. Company Snapshot

12.7.2. Overview

12.7.3. Financial Overview

12.7.4. Product Portfolio

12.7.5. Key Developments

12.7.6. Strategies

12.8. Danone Waters of America, Inc.

12.8.1. Company Snapshot

12.8.2. Overview

12.8.3. Financial Overview

12.8.4. Product Portfolio

12.8.5. Key Developments

12.8.6. Strategies

12.9. PepsiCo, Inc.

12.9.1. Company Snapshot

12.9.2. Overview

12.9.3. Financial Overview

12.9.4. Product Portfolio

12.9.5. Key Developments

12.9.6. Strategies

12.10. GerolsteinerBrunnen GmbH & Co. KG

12.10.1. Company Snapshot

12.10.2. Overview

12.10.3. Financial Overview

12.10.4. Product Portfolio

12.10.5. Key Developments

12.10.6. Strategies

12.11. RHODIUS

12.11.1. Company Snapshot

12.11.2. Overview

12.11.3. Financial Overview

12.11.4. Product Portfolio

12.11.5. Key Developments

12.11.6. Strategies

12.12. Others

12.12.1. Company Snapshot

12.12.2. Overview

12.12.3. Financial Overview

12.12.4. Product Portfolio

12.12.5. Key Developments

12.12.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH

13.1. Research Methodology

13.1.1. Initial Data Search

13.1.2. Secondary Research

13.1.3. Primary Research

13.2. Assumptions and Scope

To Purchase this Premium [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1120

The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.

Would like to place an order or any question, please feel free to contact at [email protected] | +1 407 915 4157

About Us:

Acumen Research and Consulting (ARC) is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.