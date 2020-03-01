Business Overview: Global Automotive Sensor Devices Market Trends, Current and Future Players

This industry study presents the global Automotive Sensor Devices market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The Automotive Sensor Devices production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Automotive Sensor Devices in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Robert Bosch (Germany), Continental (Germany), etc.

Global Automotive Sensor Devices market size will reach million US$ by 2025, from million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Sensor Devices.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Robert Bosch (Germany)

Continental (Germany)

Delphi Automotive (UK)

Denso (Japan)

Infineon Technologies (Germany)

Sensata Technologies (US)

Allegro Microsystems (Japan)

Analog Devices (US)

ELMOS Semiconductor (Germany)

CTS Corporation (UK)

Autoliv (Sweden)

NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)

TE Connectivity (Switzerland)

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany)

Freescale Semiconductor (US)

Automotive Sensor Devices Breakdown Data by Type

Pressure Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Speed Sensor

Position Sensor

O2 Sensor

NOx Sensor

Inertial Sensor

Image Sensor

Other

Automotive Sensor Devices Breakdown Data by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Cars

Automotive Sensor Devices Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

Automotive Sensor Devices Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Automotive Sensor Devices status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Automotive Sensor Devices manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Automotive Sensor Devices market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

