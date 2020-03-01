c Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast 2018-2025
Augmented reality with smart glasses head mounted devices (HMDs) sputtered in the consumer market, but the technology has taken root in the commercial space and is expected to begin flourishing in the coming years. Trials are currently underway in many professional markets, and some early adopters have already moved to deployment stages. The medical field, which is the focus of this report, likewise has seen its share of interest and excitement but this facet of the augmented reality market will take longer to develop.
In 2018, the global AR in Telemedicine,Training and First Responder Medical Applications market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global AR in Telemedicine,Training and First Responder Medical Applications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the AR in Telemedicine,Training and First Responder Medical Applications development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
CAE Healthcare
Siemens Healthineers
Philips Healthcare
Hologic
EON Reality
Intuitive Surgical
GE Healthcare
LAYAR
WorldViz
TheraSim
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Medical Office
Telehealth
Telemedicine
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global AR in Telemedicine,Training and First Responder Medical Applications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the AR in Telemedicine,Training and First Responder Medical Applications development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of AR in Telemedicine,Training and First Responder Medical Applications are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.