Camellia Oil Global Industry Sales, Supply, Demand and Consumption 2019 and Forecast to 2026

Camellia Oil is an edible, pale amber-green fixed (nonvolatile) oil with a sweet, herbal aroma. It is cold-pressed mainly from the seeds of Camellia oleifera.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Camellia Oil in the regions of USA, Europe and China.

In the future, the production and consumption is estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate. To meet the large and increasing demand, more and more manufacturers will go into this industry.

The price of Camellia Oil differs from company to company, as there is a great difference among the Camellia Oil quality from different companies.

Global Camellia Oil market size will increase to 64 Million US$ by 2025, from 40 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Camellia Oil.

This report researches the worldwide Camellia Oil market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Camellia Oil breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Jinhao

Wilmar International Limited

Green-sea

Guitaitai

Runxinoil

Deerle

Acemeliai

Waltt Products Co.,Ltd

Shanrun

Laozhiqin (Fujian) Oil Co., Ltd

Camellia Oil Breakdown Data by Type

Extra Virgin camellia Oil

Pure camellia Oil

Pomace camellia Oil

Camellia Oil Breakdown Data by Application

Food

Cosmetics

Others

Camellia Oil Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Camellia Oil Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

