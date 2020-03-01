Chronotherapy Market 2028 Ongoing Trends and Key Players

Chronotherapy is the treatment method in which availability of drugs tunes to the body clock. Certain plants show rhythmicity by opening at day time and close during the night in the same way human body also behaves and gets affected with the dosage of drugs. The toxicity and efficacy of many drugs depend upon the behavioral and physiological processes and dosing schedule. Many drugs cause alterations which further leads to altered homeostatic regulation and illness.

Various hormones are released during the day time while some other are released during the night. Diseases such as hypertension, arthritis, asthma follow circadian rhythm. For example, in case of rheumatoid arthritis the pain increases in the morning and reduces as the day ends. In the case of hypertension, the systolic blood’s pressure rises up after 4-6 hours of the patient wakes in the morning and decrease during the afternoon and reaches the minimum at night. Chronotherapy refers to therapeutics which match the rhythms of the disorder and help in optimizing outcomes with minimum side effects. The therapy targets on releasing of a drug at an appropriate time and at a specific site in order to maintain steady blood levels of a particular drug. The success of the chronotherapy depends on the time at which the medicine is administered by the patient. The Chronotherapy is expected to be promising in future in diseases such as asthma, cardiovascular diseases, and deficit syndromes in children.

Chronotherapy: Drivers and Restraints

Chronotherapy is increasing as it reduces the frequency of dosage. Also with the adoption of chronotherapy, various side effects are avoided. Chronotherapy has improved patient compliance. Prevalence of increasing number of diseases such as asthma, arthritis is expected to decrease with the promising therapy. Moreover, with chronotherapy diseases such as hypertension, asthma, the drugs target specific sites which reduce the treatment time. However, during the chronotherapy, the patient may feel hot or cold and may become sleep deprived. Also after the treatment, chronotherapy develops a non-24-h sleep-wake syndrome as the person sleeps for over 24 h. With the continuous research and development, the therapy is expected to improve. Also, the increase in the healthcare expenditure and development of new drugs with better outcomes for the patients are driving the Chronotherapy market. The Chronotherapy Market offers great potential and holds a strong approach in future with its continued investment.

Chronotherapy: Regional Outlook

North America among other regions is expected to be a dominant region in the global Chronotherapy market followed by Europe, due to strict control for patient safety and care. Also, the market is expected to grow due to the increasing prevalence of diseases, growing research and development and patented strategies in the region. The Chronotherapy market in the Asia Pacific and Japan is expected to grow at a significant rate due to the expansion of product offerings. In addition, measures by the government in the region on providing better healthcare facilities to the population contribute to the growth of the Chronotherapy.

Chronotherapy Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players identified in the global Chronotherapy Market are UCB Pharma GmbH, GenPharma International Pvt. Ltd., Cipla Limited, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Pfizer Inc. Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc and Bausch Health Companies Inc. among others. The companies are involved in partnerships for R&D in order to exploit maximum potential and to decrease the prevalence of diseases. Also, they are majorly focusing on strengthening the core skills to increase efficacy and efficacy of drugs to further improve the outcomes. Many companies have filed patents and are continuously researching to produce effective drugs with less adverse effects. The manufacturers are reviewing and making efforts by increasing the efficiency of drugs with Chronotherapy which is expected to increase the market.