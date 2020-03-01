Development Trends: Global Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) Market Analysis and Opportunities 2018-2025

This report studies the global Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) is a suite of cloud services enabling development, execution and governance of integration flows connecting any combination of on premises and cloud-based processes, services, applications and data within individual or across multiple organizations.

North America is expected to have the largest market share in 2018, whereas the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the Integration Platform as a Service market. Factors such as rising need for advanced integration services and shifting of workload to cloud environment are also driving the demand for iPaaS, globally.

In 2017, the global Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

Dell Boomi

Informatica

Mulesoft

Snaplogic

Celigo

IBM

Oracle

Jitterbit

Scribe Software

Dbsync

Flowgear

SAP

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Public cloud

Private cloud

Hybrid cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Consumer goods and retail

Education

Government and public sector

Healthcare and life sciences

Manufacturing

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) Manufacturers

Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

