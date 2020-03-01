Endpoint Protection Platforms Market 2018 Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2023

Global Endpoint Protection Platforms Market

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Endpoint Protection Platforms market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

An Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP) is a solution deployed on endpoint devices to prevent file-based malware, to detect and block malicious activity from trusted and untrusted applications, and to provide the investigation and remediation capabilities needed to dynamically respond to security incidents and alerts.

The Endpoint Protection Platforms Market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:

On-Premises

Managed

Segmentation by application:

PCs

Laptops

Smartphones

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Kaspersky Lab

McAfee

Symantec

Microsoft

Malwarebytes

Sophos

SentinelOne

Trend Micro

ESET

CrowdStrike

Cylance

Carbon Black

Panda Security

Webroot

Bitdefender

Cisco

Palo Alto Networks

Fortinet

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Endpoint Protection Platforms market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Endpoint Protection Platforms market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Endpoint Protection Platforms players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Endpoint Protection Platforms with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Endpoint Protection Platforms submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Endpoint Protection Platforms Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Endpoint Protection Platforms Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Endpoint Protection Platforms Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cloud-based

2.2.2 Premises-based

2.3 Endpoint Protection Platforms Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Endpoint Protection Platforms Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

Chapter Three: Global Endpoint Protection Platforms by Players

3.1 Global Endpoint Protection Platforms Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Endpoint Protection Platforms Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Endpoint Protection Platforms Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Endpoint Protection Platforms Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

Chapter Four: Endpoint Protection Platforms by Regions

4.1 Endpoint Protection Platforms Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Endpoint Protection Platforms Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Endpoint Protection Platforms Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Endpoint Protection Platforms Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Endpoint Protection Platforms Market Size Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas Endpoint Protection Platforms Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Endpoint Protection Platforms Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Endpoint Protection Platforms Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

……Continued

