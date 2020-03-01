Ethanolamine Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2024

World Ethanolamine Market

Executive Summary

Firstly, the report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Ethanolamine market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

This report studies ethanolamine in global market, focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

DOW

BASF

Ineos Oxides

Huntsman

Akzo Nobel

Nippon Shokubai

Mitsui Chemicals

KPX Green

Arak Petrochemical Company

OUCC

Yinyan Specialty Chemicals

Jiahua

Xian Lin Chemical

Maoming Petro－Chemical Shihua

JLZX Chemical

The Global Ethanolamine Industry 2010 to 2024 Market Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Ethanolamine industry. Global ethanolamine is consumed in North America, Europe, China and Asia (Ex China). In 2018, North America consumed about 27.59% of global total amount. Europe and China separately consumed 20.53% and 26.35%.

Secondly, development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. This report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin by regions, and other regions can be added.

Then, the report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials, equipment and downstream consumers analysis is also carried out. What’s more, the Ethanolamine industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered.

In a word, the report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Market Segment by Regions, this report splits global into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of ethanolamine in these regions, from 2014 to 2024 (forecast), like

North America

China

Europe

Asia (Ex China)

Split by Product Types, with production, revenue, price, and market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into

Monoethanolamine (MEA)

Diethanolamine (DEA)

Triethanolamine (TEA)

Split by applications, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of ethanolamine in each application, can be divided into

Surfactant in personal care

Agrochemical production

Gas treatment

Construction

Wood Preservation

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

1 Industry Overview of Ethanolamine 1

1.1 Definition of Ethanolamine 1

1.2 Classification of Ethanolamine 1

1.2.1 Monoethanolamine (MEA) 3

1.2.2 Diethanolamine (DEA) 3

1.2.3 Triethanolamine (TEA) 4

1.3 Applications of Ethanolamine 4

1.3.1 Surfactant in Personal Care 5

1.3.2 Agrochemical Production 6

1.3.3 Gas Treatment 7

1.3.4 Construction 7

1.3.5 Wood Preservation 7

1.4 Industry Chain Structure of Ethanolamine 8

1.5 Industry Major Manufacturers and Major Regions Status of Ethanolamine 8

1.5.1 Industry Major Manufacturers of Ethanolamine 8

1.5.2 Global Major Regions Status of Ethanolamine 9

1.6 Industry Policy Analysis of Ethanolamine 10

1.7 Industry News Analysis of Ethanolamine 11

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Ethanolamine 12

2.1 Raw Material Suppliers and Price Analysis of Ethanolamine 12

2.1.1 Ethylene Oxide 12

2.1.2 Urea 14

2.2 Equipment Suppliers and Contact Information of Ethanolamine 18

2.3 Labor Cost Analysis of Ethanolamine 20

4.5.1 USA Labor Cost Analysis 20

4.5.2 Europe Labor Costs Analysis 22

4.5.3 APAC Labor Costs Analysis 24

4.5.4 Other Costs Analysis 26

2.4 Other Costs Analysis of Ethanolamine 31

2.5 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Ethanolamine 32

2.6 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Ethanolamine 32

2.7 Global Price, Cost and Gross of Ethanolamine 2010-2019 33

3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Ethanolamine 34

3.1 Capacity and Established Date of Global Ethanolamine Major Manufacturers in 2018 34

3.2 Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Ethanolamine Major Manufacturers in 2018 34

3.3 Raw Materials Sources and Technology Source of Global Ethanolamine Major Manufacturers in 2018 35

3.4 Product Type of Global Ethanolamine Major Manufacturers in 2018 36

4 Production Analysis of Ethanolamine by Regions, Types, and Applications 38

4.1 Global Production of Ethanolamine by Regions 2010-2019 38

4.2 Global Production of Ethanolamine by Type 2010-2019 39

4.3 Global Production of Ethanolamine by Applications 2010-2019 39

4.4 Price Analysis of Global Ethanolamine Key Manufacturers in 2018 41

4.5 North America Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue, Supply, Import, Export and Consumption of Ethanolamine 2010-2019 41

4.6 Europe Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue, Supply, Import, Export and Consumption of Ethanolamine 2010-2019 42

4.7 Asia (Ex China) Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue, Supply, Import, Export and Consumption of Ethanolamine 2010-2019 43

4.8 China Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue, Supply, Import, Export and Consumption of Ethanolamine 2010-2019 44

Continued….

