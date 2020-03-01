Fire Doors Market Global Forecast 2019-2024 expected grow at a CAGR of 4.63% from 10906.60 million USD in 2018 to reach 14970.02 million USD by 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Fire Doors Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across with table and figures in it.

Fire Doors Door is a door with a fire-resistance rating used as part of a passive fire protection system to reduce the spread of fire and smoke between separate compartments of a structure and to enable safe egress from a building or structure or ship.

The Fire Doors are expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.63% from 10906.60 million USD in 2018 to reach 14970.02 million USD by 2025 in global market. The Fire Doors market is very fragment market; the revenue of top twenty-five manufacturers accounts about 20% of the total revenue in 2018.

The leading manufactures mainly are ASSA ABLOY, Sanwa, Buyang, chinsun, UK Fire Doors and Saintgeneral. ASSA ABLOY is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 3.19% in 2018.

According to this study, over the next five years the Fire Doors market will register a 4.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 13700 million by 2024, from US$ 10900 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Fire Doors business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Fire Doors market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Scope of Fire Doors: Fire Doors Market report evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities, and trends. The report contains a comprehensive market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Segmentation by product type

Fire Timber Doors

Fire Steel Doors

Fire Timber with Steel Structure Doors

Fire Resistant Aluminum Doors

Other Material Fire Doors

Segmentation by application:

Industry

Commercial

Residential

Others

In Global market, the top players include

ASSA ABLOY

Sanwa

Buyang

chinsun

UK Fire Doors

Saintgeneral

Wonly Group

Dali

HORMANN

NINZ

Meixin

FUSIM

Chuntian Group

Howden Joinery

WANJIA

Jia Hui Doors

Simto

Vista

Rapp Marine

Zhucheng Group

Taotao

Republic Doors and Frames

Teckntrup

Hueck

Schuco

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the Global Fire Doors (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of Fire Doors market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key Global Fire Doors manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Fire Doors with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). To project the consumption of Fire Doors submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

