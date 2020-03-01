Geothermal Power Generation Market Sales Volume Forecast by Application 2018-2025

The global Geothermal Power Generation market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Geothermal Power Generation volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Geothermal Power Generation market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Chevron

Calpine

Energy Development

Comisin Federal de Electricidad

Enel Green Power

KenGen

Contact Energy

Orkuveita Reykjavikur

Pertamina Geothermal Energy

CalEnergy Generation

Star Energy Ltd

Northern California Power Agency

Terra-Gen, LLC

ORMAT

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Flash Power Plant

Dry-Steam Power Plant

Binary Power Plant

Segment by Application

Industrial Processing

Civil Heating

Medical

Agriculture

Aquaculture

Others