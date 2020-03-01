Global Automatic Dispenser Market Forecast 2019 to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Automatic Dispenser Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across with table and figures in it.

Automatic dispenser is a kind of equipment spray glue onto the specified location, completing the bonding effect. Dispensing is carried out automatically according to the program. Automatic dispenser can be programmed to let the glue is sprayed onto the desired location with high accuracy. Currently, the dispenser is commonly used in PCB process, LCD process, SMT process and other electronic components manufacturing industry.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the automatic dispenser industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Asia. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R and D capability, the technical level is in a leading position.

MUSASHI and Nordson captured the top four revenue share spots in the automatic dispenser market in 2015. MUSASHI dominated with 33.74%revenue share, followed by Nordson with 29.48% revenue share

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area and in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

Although sales of automatic dispenser brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk to enter this market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automatic Dispenser market will register a 3.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 990 million by 2024, from US$ 820 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automatic Dispenser business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automatic Dispenser market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Automatic Dispenser Market report evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities, and trends. The report contains a comprehensive market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Segmentation by product type

Desktop

Floor Type

Segmentation by application:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive Electronics

Others

In Global market, the top players include

MEurope and AmericasSHI

Nordson

SMART VISION

TENSUN

IEI

SAEJONG

Venison

Lampda

TWIN

Second Automatic Equipment

XUTONG AUTOMATION

Dexin

Shihao

DAHENG

Tianhao

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the Global Automatic Dispenser (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of Automatic Dispenser market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key Global Automatic Dispenser manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Automatic Dispenser with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). To project the consumption of Automatic Dispenser submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

