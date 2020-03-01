Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market

Premium market research report on “Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market Outlook 2025” is available on “Analytical Research Cognizance”.

This report presents the worldwide Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. The Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) market was valued at Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC).

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Advanced Card Systems

Atos

Cubic Transportation Systems

Fare Logistics

GMV

LG Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

Omron Corp

Samsung

Scheidt & Bachmann

Siemens

Sony Corporation

Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited

Thales Group

Trapeze Group

Vix Technology

Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Breakdown Data by Type

Magnetic Strip

Smart Cards

Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Breakdown Data by Application

Subway Station

Cinema

Stadium

TRAIN STATION

Airport

Other

Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Magnetic Strip

1.4.3 Smart Cards

1.4.4 Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market Size

2.1.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Production 2013-2025

2.2 Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

Chapter Four: Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Production by Regions

4.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Production

4.2.2 United States Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Production

………Continued

