Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2025
Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market
Premium market research report on “Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market Outlook 2025” is available on “Analytical Research Cognizance”.
This report presents the worldwide Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. The Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) market was valued at Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC).
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Advanced Card Systems
Atos
Cubic Transportation Systems
Fare Logistics
GMV
LG Corporation
NXP Semiconductors
Omron Corp
Samsung
Scheidt & Bachmann
Siemens
Sony Corporation
Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited
Thales Group
Trapeze Group
Vix Technology
Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Breakdown Data by Type
Magnetic Strip
Smart Cards
Optical Character Recognition (OCR)
Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Breakdown Data by Application
Subway Station
Cinema
Stadium
TRAIN STATION
Airport
Other
Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
Some of the Points from TOC is:
Chapter One: Study Coverage
1.1 Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Magnetic Strip
1.4.3 Smart Cards
1.4.4 Optical Character Recognition (OCR)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
2.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market Size
2.1.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Production 2013-2025
2.2 Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Manufacturers
2.3.2.1 Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
Chapter Four: Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Production by Regions
4.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Revenue Market Share by Regions
4.2 United States
4.2.1 United States Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Production
4.2.2 United States Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Revenue
4.2.3 Key Players in United States
4.2.4 United States Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Import & Export
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Production
