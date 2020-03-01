Global Barge Transportation Market 2019 Growth by Industry Share, Size, Top Companies and Forecast to 2025

Global Barge Transportation Market Report is Composed of those Revelation and Attributes of this market Concerning Revenue and Volume, Earnings and its Growth Speed. Barge Transportation Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Also, the Barge Transportation Industry report explores the international Major Market players in detail.

A barge is a flat-bottomed base used for carrying a huge capacity of heavy goods through waterways. A single barge can carry goods with capacity of above 1,500 tons at once which is far more than that of railcars or trucks.

Huge capacity of the barges is expected to drive the growth of market during the forecast period. In addition, one of the major drivers for this market is Growth in world seaborne trade, especially for ethanol transportation. The global ethanol production is witnessing an upward growth after a slight decline in 2012. The US and Brazil are the major ethanol producers. Both the countries held 84%-86% of the global ethanol production in 2016. Rising demand of petrochemical shipments across the globe and increasing crude oil demand especially from developed countries which include US and Japan will further escalate the growth of barge transportation market share over the next few years. North America barge transportation market is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR of over 5% resulted from high demand for petrochemical shipments from the region. Asia Pacific barge transportation market is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period on account of rapid industrialization and increasing population.

Global Barge Transportation market size will reach 316500 million US$ by 2025, from 160000 million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Barge Transportation.

This industry study presents the global Barge Transportation market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Barge Transportation production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Barge Transportation in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders ACBL, Danser Group, etc.

The following Manufacturers are covered in this report:

ACBL

Danser Group

Ingram Marine Group

Kirby

SEACOR

Barge Transportation Breakdown Data by Type

Open Barge

Covered Barge

Tank Barge

Barge Transportation Breakdown Data by Application

Coal & Crude Petroleum

Agricultural Products

Coke & Refined Petroleum Products

Metal Ores

Secondary Raw Materials & Wastes

Food Products

Beverages & Tobacco

Basic Metals & Fabricated Metal Products

Chemicals

Rubber & Plastic

Barge Transportation Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

Barge Transportation Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Other Major Topics Covered in report are as follows:

Manufacturing Technology of Barge Transportation Industry, Development, Manufacturing Technology, Analysis of Manufacturing Technology and Trends of Manufacturing Technology, Analysis of Key Manufacturers of Barge Transportation Market, Company Profile, Product Information, Production Information, Contact Information, Global Market, Capacity, Production and Production Value of Market, Global Cost and Profit Market, Market Comparison, Supply and Consumption.

Market Status of Barge Transportation Industry, Market Competition of Barge Transportation Industry by Company, Market Analysis of Consumption by Application/Type and Region, Market Forecast of Global Barge Transportation Market, Market Cost and Profit Estimation, Market Share, Global Supply and Consumption.

The Study Objectives Are:

To analyze and research the global Barge Transportation status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Barge Transportation manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this Study, The Years considered to estimate the market size of Commercial Vehicle Seating are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Detailed TOC of Global Barge Transportation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

