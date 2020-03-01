Global Barge Transportation Market 2019 Growth by Industry Share, Size, Top Companies and Forecast to 2025
Global Barge Transportation Market Report is Composed of those Revelation and Attributes of this market Concerning Revenue and Volume, Earnings and its Growth Speed. Barge Transportation Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Also, the Barge Transportation Industry report explores the international Major Market players in detail.
A barge is a flat-bottomed base used for carrying a huge capacity of heavy goods through waterways. A single barge can carry goods with capacity of above 1,500 tons at once which is far more than that of railcars or trucks.
Huge capacity of the barges is expected to drive the growth of market during the forecast period. In addition, one of the major drivers for this market is Growth in world seaborne trade, especially for ethanol transportation. The global ethanol production is witnessing an upward growth after a slight decline in 2012. The US and Brazil are the major ethanol producers. Both the countries held 84%-86% of the global ethanol production in 2016. Rising demand of petrochemical shipments across the globe and increasing crude oil demand especially from developed countries which include US and Japan will further escalate the growth of barge transportation market share over the next few years. North America barge transportation market is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR of over 5% resulted from high demand for petrochemical shipments from the region. Asia Pacific barge transportation market is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period on account of rapid industrialization and increasing population.
Global Barge Transportation market size will reach 316500 million US$ by 2025, from 160000 million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Barge Transportation.
This industry study presents the global Barge Transportation market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Barge Transportation production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;
The consumption of Barge Transportation in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders ACBL, Danser Group, etc.
The following Manufacturers are covered in this report:
ACBL
Danser Group
Ingram Marine Group
Kirby
SEACOR
Barge Transportation Breakdown Data by Type
Open Barge
Covered Barge
Tank Barge
Barge Transportation Breakdown Data by Application
Coal & Crude Petroleum
Agricultural Products
Coke & Refined Petroleum Products
Metal Ores
Secondary Raw Materials & Wastes
Food Products
Beverages & Tobacco
Basic Metals & Fabricated Metal Products
Chemicals
Rubber & Plastic
Barge Transportation Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Other Regions
Barge Transportation Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Other Major Topics Covered in report are as follows:
Manufacturing Technology of Barge Transportation Industry, Development, Manufacturing Technology, Analysis of Manufacturing Technology and Trends of Manufacturing Technology, Analysis of Key Manufacturers of Barge Transportation Market, Company Profile, Product Information, Production Information, Contact Information, Global Market, Capacity, Production and Production Value of Market, Global Cost and Profit Market, Market Comparison, Supply and Consumption.
Market Status of Barge Transportation Industry, Market Competition of Barge Transportation Industry by Company, Market Analysis of Consumption by Application/Type and Region, Market Forecast of Global Barge Transportation Market, Market Cost and Profit Estimation, Market Share, Global Supply and Consumption.
The Study Objectives Are:
- To analyze and research the global Barge Transportation status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
- To present the key Barge Transportation manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
- To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
- To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
- To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this Study, The Years considered to estimate the market size of Commercial Vehicle Seating are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
