Global Condom Market- Product, Price, Analysis, Size to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Condom Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across with table and figures in it.

Condom is a sheath-shaped barrier device that may be used during sexual intercourse to reduce the probability of pregnancy and spreading sexually transmitted infections (STIs/STDs) such as HIV/AIDS. It is rolled onto an erect penis before intercourse and blocks ejaculated semen from entering the body of a sexual partner. Condoms are also used during fellatio and for collection of semen for use in infertility treatment. In the modern age, condoms are most often made from latex, but some are made from other materials such as polyurethane, polyisoprene, or lamb intestine.

The Global production of the Condoms is about 32674 Million Pcs in 2015. The production region is relative concentrated. Currently, the largest production region is Asia. The durex brand occupies the largest markets share.

The main consumption regions are relative dispersion. The Condom’s consumption has great relationship with the local economical developed level and population. Currently, the largest consumption region is China, China occupies about 1/3 market share.

The price has been rising continuously; the average price is about 118 USD Per K Pcs in 2015. The gross margin has the different trend with the price.

The import volume is very large; the consumption volume of USA mainly depends on import. Currently, the Condoms have a certain degree of anti-dumping phenomenon. Most of the factories are moving to Asia.

In the future, the Condoms will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material and brand effect. The technology will more mature and the monopoly phenomenon will be weaken.

According to this study, over the next five years the Condom market will register a 7.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 7050 million by 2024, from US$ 4470 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Condom business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Condom market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Scope of Condom: Condom Market report evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities, and trends. The report contains a comprehensive market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Request a sample copy at https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/535784

Segmentation by product type

Latex

Non-Latex

Segmentation by application:

Under 25

25-34

35-49

Above 50

In Global market, the top players include

Durex

Okamoto

Trojan

Ansell

Sagami

Gulin Latex

NOX

Browse full table of contents and data tables at https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Condom-Market-Growth-2019-2024.html

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Advantages: These reports offer you

Well-structured information on particular themes

Research and analysis performed by well acquainted analysts with particular themes

Market trends and forecasts by region and country

Analysis on players in a given market

Trends on technologies

Market share data of products

Research objectives

To study and analyze the Global Condom (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of Condom market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key Global Condom manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Condom with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). To project the consumption of Condom submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Order a Purchase Report Copy at https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/535784

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070(U.S)

+44-20-3290-4151(U.K)

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook