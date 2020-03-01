Global Diamond Tools Market Forecast (2019-2024)

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Diamond Tools Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across with table and figures in it.

Diamond tools are cutting tool with diamond grains fixed on the functional parts of the tool via a bonding material or another method. Diamond tools have unique advantage, such as high hardness, heat resistance, cutting edge sharpness, good thermal conductivity, etc. It is widely used in stone processing industry, transportation industry, geological prospecting industry, machining, etc.

Diamond tools is the best hardness materials processing tools, which has the unique advantage (good processing quality, high efficiency). It can significantly reduce processing costs and improve working conditions. So, it is widely used in stone processing industry, transportation industry, geological prospecting industry and machining. Stone processing industry is its largest downstream market, which take up 30.87% of the consumption in 2016

At present, the production of diamond tools is distributed in United States, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea. China is the largest production country of diamond tools in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The diamond tools market concentration is not high. The China market will take up about 28.68% in the global production market in 2016.

Asahi Diamond Industrial, Husqvarna AB, Tyrolit, ICS, Blount amd Ehwa are the key suppliers in the global diamond tools. The market of diamond tools is dispersed. So, top five company production will take up about 7.98% of the global market in 2016.

According to this study, over the next five years the Diamond Tools market will register a 2.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 15200 million by 2024, from US$ 13000 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Diamond Tools business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Diamond Tools market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by product type

Abrasives Type

Diamond Sawing Tools

Diamond Drilling Tools

Diamond Cutting Tools

Others

Segmentation by application:

Stone Processing Industry

Transportation Industry

Geological Prospecting Industry

Machining

Other

In Global market, the top players include

Asahi Diamond Industrial

Husqvarna AB

Tyrolit

Ehwa

Hilti

ICS, Blount

Bosun

Saint Gobain

Disco

Hebei XMF Tools

Gangyan Diamond

Reliable Diamond Tool

Makita

Bosch

Shibuya Company

Syntec Diamond Tools

OX Group International

Nanjing Sanchao Advanced Materials

MK Diamond Products

Lackmond

Metabo Power Tools

Billon Power Diamond Tools

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the Global Diamond Tools (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of Diamond Tools market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key Global Diamond Tools manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Diamond Tools with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). To project the consumption of Diamond Tools submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

