Global Footwear Sole Material Market Prophesy on Size,Share,Trends & Growth 2025

This study provides data for 2015 along with a comprehensive forecast for the period 20162024. The main objective of the report is to identify dynamics in the market and provide recent updates and insights affecting various segments of the global footwear sole material market. To provide better understanding of the market, the report also includes an analysis of drivers, restraints, trends on all five regions namely, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa which influence the current market scenario and future status of the global footwear sole material market over the forecast period.

Global Footwear Sole Material Market: Segmentation

Material Type

Leather

Rubber

Natural

Synthetic

Plastics

EVA

PU

PVC

Others

Other Materials

Component

Mid sole

Unit sole

In sole

Out sole

Product type

Athletic

Running shoes

Soccer shoes

Basketball shoes

Tennis shoes

Non Athletic

Casual footwear

Fashion footwear

Military boots

Gender type

Men

Women

Kids

Distribution Channel

Shoe stores

Retail stores

Supermarkets

Online

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Company Profiles

Nike Inc.

Adidas AG

Bata Limited

Puma SE

Columbia Sportswear Company

The Dow Chemical Company

Hunstman Corporation

BASF SE

Others

