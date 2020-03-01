Global Footwear Sole Material Market Prophesy on Size,Share,Trends & Growth 2025
This study provides data for 2015 along with a comprehensive forecast for the period 20162024. The main objective of the report is to identify dynamics in the market and provide recent updates and insights affecting various segments of the global footwear sole material market. To provide better understanding of the market, the report also includes an analysis of drivers, restraints, trends on all five regions namely, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa which influence the current market scenario and future status of the global footwear sole material market over the forecast period.
Global Footwear Sole Material Market: Segmentation
Material Type
Leather
Rubber
Natural
Synthetic
Plastics
EVA
PU
PVC
Others
Other Materials
Component
Mid sole
Unit sole
In sole
Out sole
Product type
Athletic
Running shoes
Soccer shoes
Basketball shoes
Tennis shoes
Non Athletic
Casual footwear
Fashion footwear
Military boots
Gender type
Men
Women
Kids
Distribution Channel
Shoe stores
Retail stores
Supermarkets
Online
Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Company Profiles
Nike Inc.
Adidas AG
Bata Limited
Puma SE
Columbia Sportswear Company
The Dow Chemical Company
Hunstman Corporation
BASF SE
Others
