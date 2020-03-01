Global Forensic Products Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2024
Executive Summary
Forensic Products is a series of tools for the collection of forensic evidence, testing, preservation of evidence, etc. Governed by rising crime rate, the demand for a full suite of forensic services, including collection, preservation, processing, and scientific testing and analysis of gleaned evidence, is rapidly on the rise.
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Agilent Technologies
Safariland
Illumina
GE Healthcare Life Sciences
LGC Forensics
Ultra Electronics Forensic Technology
Tri-Tech Forensics
Sirchie
Mistral
Forensic Products market research report provides the latest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.
Global revenue of Forensic Products was valued at 4343.35 M USD in 2018, and is forecast to reach 7289.48 M USD by the end of 2024. The global production value of Forensic Products was valued at 3270.19 M USD in 2018, and is forecast to reach 5486.34 M USD by the end of 2024.
Global Forensic Products Market: Product Segment Analysis
Equipment
Supplies
Global Forensic Products Market: Application Segment Analysis
Law Enforcement Agencies
Forensic Services Institutions
Global Forensic Products Market: Regional Segment Analysis
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
Table of Content-Key Points Covered
Chapter 1 About the Forensic Products Industry 1
1.1 Industry Definition and Types 1
1.2 Market Driving Force 1
1.3 Industry at a Glance 2
Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape 3
2.1 Forensic Products Markets by regions 3
2.1.1 North America 3
2.1.2 Europe 5
2.1.3 Asia-Pacific 8
2.1.4 South America 10
2.1.5 Middle East and Africa 13
2.2 World Forensic Products Market by Types 15
2.3 World Forensic Products Market by End-users 17
2.4 World Forensic Products Market Analysis 20
Chapter 3 World Forensic Products Market share 21
3.1 World Production Value Market share by Major Players 21
3.2 Major Regions Revenue 2014-2019 23
3.3 Revenue (M USD) Growth Rate By Types 2014-2019E 26
3.4 Revenue (M USD) Growth Rate By End-users 2014-2019E 28
Chapter 4 Supply Chain 30
4.1 Industry Supply chain Analysis 30
4.2 Production Cost Structure Benchmarks 31
4.2.1 Raw Materials 31
4.2.2 Labor Cost 31
4.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 31
Continued…..
