Global Forensic Products Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2024

World Forensic Products Market

Executive Summary

Forensic Products is a series of tools for the collection of forensic evidence, testing, preservation of evidence, etc. Governed by rising crime rate, the demand for a full suite of forensic services, including collection, preservation, processing, and scientific testing and analysis of gleaned evidence, is rapidly on the rise.

The Players Mentioned in our report

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent Technologies

Safariland

Illumina

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

LGC Forensics

Ultra Electronics Forensic Technology

Tri-Tech Forensics

Sirchie

Mistral

Forensic Products market research report provides the latest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

Global revenue of Forensic Products was valued at 4343.35 M USD in 2018, and is forecast to reach 7289.48 M USD by the end of 2024. The global production value of Forensic Products was valued at 3270.19 M USD in 2018, and is forecast to reach 5486.34 M USD by the end of 2024.

Global Forensic Products Market: Product Segment Analysis

Equipment

Supplies

Global Forensic Products Market: Application Segment Analysis

Law Enforcement Agencies

Forensic Services Institutions

Global Forensic Products Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

