Global Home Textile Market by Type, Stage, End-User

Home Textile is a flexible woven material consisting of a network of natural or artificial fibres often referred to as thread or yarn. Yarn is produced by spinning raw fibres of wool, flax, cotton, or other material to produce long strands. Textiles are formed by weaving, knitting, crocheting, knotting, or pressing fibres together.

China is the largest supplier of Home Textile, with a production value market share nearly 28.96% and sales revenue market share nearly 22.19% in 2015. That is to say, there will be exports in China, while North America region is the largest consumption region.

Developing economies such as China and India continue to be the major exporters while developed economies such as US and Europe continued to be the major importers of Home Textile.

The second place is North America, with the production value market share of 19.58% and sales revenue market share of 30.76% in 2015. Europe is another important market of Home Textile, enjoying 15.87% production value market share and 27.79% sales revenue market share in 2015.

The Home Textiles product basically includes terry towels, bed sheets, top of the beds, curtains, pillows cases, rugs, carpets etc used for home furnishings. Bedding is the largest segment of home textiles with a production value market share of 38.37% in 2015.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Home Textile industry will still be a steady energetic industry. Sales of Home Textile have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

According to this study, over the next five years the Home Textile market will register a 3.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 170500 million by 2024, from US$ 142000 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Home Textile business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type

Bedding

Curtain and Blind

Carpet

Towel

Kitchen Linen

Blanket

Segmentation by application:

Family Used

Commercial Used

In Global market, the top players include

Shaw Industries

Mohawk

Welspun India Ltd

Springs Global

Sunvim

Luolai Home Textile

Ralph Lauren Corporation

Fuanna

Shuixing Home Textile

Mendale Home Textile

Loftex

American Textile

Evezary

Shandong Weiqiao

Beyond Home Textile

Zucchi

GHCL

Veken Elite

Violet Home Textile

Sheridan

WestPoint Home

Franco Manufacturing

Yunus

Lucky Textile

Tevel

Dohia

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Advantages: These reports offer you

Well-structured information on particular themes

Research and analysis performed by well acquainted analysts with particular themes

Market trends and forecasts by region and country

Analysis on players in a given market

Trends on technologies

Market share data of products

Research objectives

To study and analyze the Global Home Textile (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of Home Textile market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key Global Home Textile manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Home Textile with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). To project the consumption of Home Textile submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

