Global Intraoperative Imaging Market Repository of Analysis and Information for Every Facet of the Market

According to the report, companies operating in the global intraoperative imaging market are mainly focusing on geographic expansion, establishing facilities in proximity to target markets and consolidation of existing manufacturing capabilities to gain larger market share. Major intraoperative imaging companies are acquiring intraoperative imaging firms in various regions to strengthen their market position and create sustainable positioning. In addition, these companies are entering into collaborations with other manufacturers and solution providers to capture a maximum share of the market. Some of the leading companies in the global intraoperative imaging market are targeting North America and Europe for launching their new range of products.

The global intraoperative imaging market report begins with an executive summary giving the report data overview and the market taxonomy highlighting the different segments covered in the report. It is followed by an overview of market dynamics of the global intraoperative imaging market, which includes Persistence Market Researchs analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities that are influencing the growth of the global intraoperative imaging market. It also includes insights into equipment pricing for intraoperative imaging devices such as intraoperative MRI, intraoperative CT, and intraoperative ultrasound. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model has been included in the global intraoperative imaging market report after detailed analysis of individual regions to better equip readers with meaningful insights on ongoing developments in the market. To understand key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption of intraoperative imaging in the detection of brain tumor, neuropsychiatric disorders, and pediatric brain tumor globally, Persistence Market Research has developed a unique market attractiveness index for the global intraoperative imaging market. The resulting index is anticipated to help providers identify real market opportunities.

Lastly, the report on the global intraoperative imaging market includes a detailed competitive landscape to provide report audiences with a dashboard view based on categories of providers in the global intraoperative imaging market. Key categories of providers covered in the report are diagnostics service providers such as hospitals and healthcare centers. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings, SWOT analysis, and recent developments in the global intraoperative imaging market.

Market Segmentation

By Region

North America

Europe

Latin America

APAC

MEA

By Component

Systems

Intraoperative MRI Systems

Intraoperative CT Systems

Intraoperative Ultrasound

Services

Installation Services

Maintenance Services

Software

By Application

Cancer Tumor Removal

Neurosurgical Intervention

Orthopedic Procedures

Cardiovascular Intervention

By End User

Hospitals

Cancer Research Institutes

Academic Institutes

Company Profiles

Brainlab AG

NeuroLogica Corporation

GE Healthcare

IMRIS, Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Medtronic PLC

Siemens AG

Others

