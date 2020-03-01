MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Plug Valves Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across with table and figures in it.

Plug valve is a quarter-turn on-off valve. The plug itself is often shaped like an upside-down ice cream cone or a cylinder. A handle on top allows the user to turn the plug valve so it rotates and stops or starts the flow of liquid. A minimum of two holes, known as ports, must exist in the plug for liquid to flow. The ports are located on opposite sides of the plug, and when the plug is turned to the open position it creates a passage for the liquid to flow through.

For industry structure analysis, the plug valves industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top ten producers account for about 30% of the revenue market. Regionally, North America is the biggest production area of plug valves, also the leader in the whole valves industry.

North America occupied 28.37% of the production market in 2015. It is followed by EU and China, which respectively have around 24.84% and 21.16% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, North America was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 24.26% of the global consumption volume in 2015. EU shared 21.1% of global total.

For forecast, the global plug valves revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 3.5-6.0%, and a little higher speed in China. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of valves. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

According to this study, over the next five years the Plug Valves market will register a 4.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4340 million by 2024, from US$ 3330 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Plug Valves business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Plug Valves market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Scope of Plug Valves: Plug Valves Market report evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities, and trends. The report contains a comprehensive market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Segmentation by product type

Non-Lubricated

Lubricated Plug Valve

Eccentric Plug Valve

Expanding Plug Valve

Segmentation by application:

Petroleum and Natural Gas Industry

Chemical Industry

Water Treatment Industry

Power Industry

In Global market, the top players include

Flowserve

Crane

Brdr. Christensens

Emerson

Weir

SchuF Group

AZ-Armaturen

Galli and Cassina

3Z Corporation

Henry Pratt

ASKA

VETEC Ventiltechnik

FluoroSeal

Regus

Parker

Walworth

DeZURIK

Clow Valve

BREDA ENERGIA

GA Industries

Fujikin

Pister

SS Valve

Val-Matic

UNIMAC

Yuanda Valve

Hugong Valve

Yuandong Valve

KOKO Valve

Gongzhou Valve

Datian Valve

ENINE-PV

REMY Valve

Zhengquan Valve

Miko Valve

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

