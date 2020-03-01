Global Powder Coating Equipment Market to Perceive Substantial Growth During 2025
This study provides data for 2015 along with a comprehensive market forecast for the period 20162024. The main objective of the report is to identify dynamics in the global powder coating equipment market and provide recent updates and insights affecting various segments of the global powder coating equipment market. To provide better understanding of the market, the report presents an analysis of drivers, restraints, and regional trends that influence the current market scenario and future growth potential of the global powder coating equipment market over the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
By Component
Guns
Corona
Tribo
Ovens
Electric
Fuel Fired
Powder Coating Booths and Systems
Automatic
Manual Spray
Sieving Systems
Others (Accessories and Ancillary)
By End Use Industry
General Metal
Agricultural and Construction
Appliance
Automotive
Architectural
Furniture
Others (Pipe, Aerospace, Packaging, etc.)
By Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Report Structure
To understand and assess market opportunities and trends, the global powder coating equipment market report is categorically split into different sections based on market segmentation by component, by end use industry, and by region. The report starts with the market overview and provides market definition and taxonomy along with value chain, region wise pricing analysis, drivers, restraints, and trends governing the global powder coating equipment market. The sections that follow include an analysis of the global powder coating equipment market by component, by end use, and regional/country level analysis. All the above sections evaluate the market on the basis of various factors affecting the global powder coating equipment market. Each section discusses the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the global powder coating equipment market. To give a brief idea about revenue opportunities from the product type, end use and region/country-wise segments, the report also provides volume (Units) data, absolute $ opportunity, and total incremental opportunity for each segment over the forecast period (2016-2024).
Company Profiles
Nordson Corporation.
Gema Switzerland GmbH
Sames Technolgies
J. Wagner GmbH
Parker Ionics
MS Oberflächentechnik AG
Asahi Sunac Corporation
Koryo Coating Machine Industrial Co. Ltd.
Mitsuba Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd.
Hangzhou Color Powder Coating Equipment Co., Ltd
Others
