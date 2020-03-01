Global Saturated Polyster Resin Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Saturated Polyster Resin market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Saturated Polyster Resin volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Saturated Polyster Resin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Arkema

Covestro

Evonik

Hitachi Chemical

Megara Resins

Stepan

DSM

Hangzhou Sino-French Chemical

Nippon Gohsei

Anhui Shenjian New Materials

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Liquid saturated polyester resin

Solid saturated polyester resin

Segment by Application

Powder coatings

Industrial paints

Coil & can coatings

Automotive paints

Flexible packaging

2K PU coatings

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Saturated Polyster Resin Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Saturated Polyster Resin

1.2 Saturated Polyster Resin Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Saturated Polyster Resin Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Liquid saturated polyester resin

1.2.3 Solid saturated polyester resin

1.3 Saturated Polyster Resin Segment by Application

1.3.1 Saturated Polyster Resin Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Powder coatings

1.3.3 Industrial paints

1.3.4 Coil & can coatings

1.3.5 Automotive paints

1.3.6 Flexible packaging

1.3.7 2K PU coatings

1.3 Global Saturated Polyster Resin Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Saturated Polyster Resin Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Saturated Polyster Resin Market Size

1.4.1 Global Saturated Polyster Resin Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Saturated Polyster Resin Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Saturated Polyster Resin Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Saturated Polyster Resin Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Saturated Polyster Resin Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Saturated Polyster Resin Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Saturated Polyster Resin Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Saturated Polyster Resin Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Saturated Polyster Resin Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Saturated Polyster Resin Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Saturated Polyster Resin Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Saturated Polyster Resin Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Saturated Polyster Resin Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Saturated Polyster Resin Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Saturated Polyster Resin Production

3.4.1 North America Saturated Polyster Resin Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Saturated Polyster Resin Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Saturated Polyster Resin Production

3.5.1 Europe Saturated Polyster Resin Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Saturated Polyster Resin Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Saturated Polyster Resin Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Saturated Polyster Resin Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Saturated Polyster Resin Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Saturated Polyster Resin Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Saturated Polyster Resin Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Saturated Polyster Resin Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Saturated Polyster Resin Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Saturated Polyster Resin Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Saturated Polyster Resin Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Saturated Polyster Resin Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Saturated Polyster Resin Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Saturated Polyster Resin Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Saturated Polyster Resin Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Saturated Polyster Resin Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Saturated Polyster Resin Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Saturated Polyster Resin Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Saturated Polyster Resin Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Saturated Polyster Resin Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Saturated Polyster Resin Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Saturated Polyster Resin Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Saturated Polyster Resin Business

7.1 Arkema

7.1.1 Arkema Saturated Polyster Resin Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Saturated Polyster Resin Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Arkema Saturated Polyster Resin Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Covestro

7.2.1 Covestro Saturated Polyster Resin Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Saturated Polyster Resin Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Covestro Saturated Polyster Resin Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Evonik

7.3.1 Evonik Saturated Polyster Resin Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Saturated Polyster Resin Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Evonik Saturated Polyster Resin Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Hitachi Chemical

7.4.1 Hitachi Chemical Saturated Polyster Resin Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Saturated Polyster Resin Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Hitachi Chemical Saturated Polyster Resin Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Megara Resins

7.5.1 Megara Resins Saturated Polyster Resin Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Saturated Polyster Resin Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Megara Resins Saturated Polyster Resin Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Stepan

7.6.1 Stepan Saturated Polyster Resin Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Saturated Polyster Resin Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Stepan Saturated Polyster Resin Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 DSM

7.7.1 DSM Saturated Polyster Resin Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Saturated Polyster Resin Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 DSM Saturated Polyster Resin Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Hangzhou Sino-French Chemical

7.8.1 Hangzhou Sino-French Chemical Saturated Polyster Resin Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Saturated Polyster Resin Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Hangzhou Sino-French Chemical Saturated Polyster Resin Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Nippon Gohsei

7.9.1 Nippon Gohsei Saturated Polyster Resin Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Saturated Polyster Resin Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Nippon Gohsei Saturated Polyster Resin Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Anhui Shenjian New Materials

7.10.1 Anhui Shenjian New Materials Saturated Polyster Resin Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Saturated Polyster Resin Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Anhui Shenjian New Materials Saturated Polyster Resin Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Saturated Polyster Resin Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Saturated Polyster Resin Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Saturated Polyster Resin

8.4 Saturated Polyster Resin Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Saturated Polyster Resin Distributors List

9.3 Saturated Polyster Resin Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Saturated Polyster Resin Market Forecast

11.1 Global Saturated Polyster Resin Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Saturated Polyster Resin Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Saturated Polyster Resin Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Saturated Polyster Resin Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Saturated Polyster Resin Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Saturated Polyster Resin Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Saturated Polyster Resin Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Saturated Polyster Resin Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Saturated Polyster Resin Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Saturated Polyster Resin Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Saturated Polyster Resin Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Saturated Polyster Resin Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Saturated Polyster Resin Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Saturated Polyster Resin Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Saturated Polyster Resin Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Saturated Polyster Resin Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

