Global Treadmill Market Growth 2019-2024

A treadmill is a device generally for walking or running while staying in the same place. The belt moves to the rear, requiring the user to walk or run at a speed matching that of the belt. The rate at which the belt moves is the rate of walking or running. Thus, the speed of running may be controlled and measured. The more expensive, heavy-duty versions are motor-driven (usually by an electric motor). The simpler, lighter, and less expensive versions passively resist the motion, moving only when walkers push the belt with their feet. The latter are known as manual treadmills.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Treadmills in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Treadmills. Increasing of commercial fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on general industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Treadmills in developing countries will drive growth in global market.

Globally, the Treadmills industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Treadmills is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like ICON Health and Fitness, BH, Life Fitness, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Treadmills and related services. At the same time, North America, occupied 35% sales market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global Treadmills industry.

The consumption volume of Treadmills is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Treadmills industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Treadmills is still promising.

According to this study, over the next five years the Treadmill market will register a 3.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4380 million by 2024, from US$ 3500 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Treadmill business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Treadmill market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Scope of Treadmill: Treadmill Market report evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities, and trends. The report contains a comprehensive market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Segmentation by product type

Manual Treadmills

Motorised Treadmills

Segmentation by application:

Home Use

Commercial Use

In Global market, the top players include

ICON

BH Group

Life Fitness

Johnson

Sole

Nautilus

Technogym

Precor

Star Trac

Cybex

Dyaco

Yijian

True Fitness

Shuhua

Strength Master

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the Global Treadmill (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of Treadmill market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key Global Treadmill manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Treadmill with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). To project the consumption of Treadmill submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

