Global Water Purifier Market, by Share, Growth, Trends, Technology, End-Users, Sales Channel, Region, Outlook, Size and Forecast 2014-2025

Global Water Purifiers Market: Overview

A tremendous rise in the demand for clean and healthy water is one of the key factors that is expected to enhance the growth of the global water purifier market in the coming few years. Global Water Purifiers market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.61% during the forecast period 2018-2025, owing to the deteriorating quality of water and people sifting to healthier lifestyle. Increasing human needs for food, water, and energy has become of the challenge for our society in the 21st century. Rapid population growth, land usage, propelling economic activities, and climate change are augmenting pressures on the quantity and quality of water resources, deteriorating quality of water. Deteriorating water quality and environmental sustainability has arisen as a global concern, causing disturbances in water usage, ecosystem functioning & health and the biodiversity.

Freshwater demand is predicted to increase across the globe in the next five years owing to changing consumption patterns which includes shifting diet trends towards highly water intensive foods such as meat. Social and environmental pressures result in growing movement for industries to reduce its wastewater and treat it before discharge. Water purifiers is now seen as a potential product, recycling of waste water after suitable treatment, can provide economic and financial benefits which is driving the global water purifiers market over the forecast period.

Global Water Purifiers Market: Key Technology Analysis

Water Purifiers are segmented in various technologies which include RO Purifiers, UV Purifiers, Gravity Based and Sediment Filters.

RO Water Purifiers market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.80%, in terms of value during the forecast period owing to its high pressure filtration process which can remove 90% to 99% of all contaminants. It is the fastest growing technology used in water purifiers. Reverse osmosis (RO) is a water purification technology that uses a semipermeable membrane to remove ions, molecules and larger particles from drinking water.

UV Water Purifiers market is expected to grow with a CAGR of over 9.40%, in terms of value during the forecast period in 2025, owing to its cost-effective factor over other purifiers. UV, or ultraviolet, water purification is a technique used to purify water to make it suitable to drink. This is done by using ultraviolet radiation, which is a type of high-energy light, to inactivate bacteria and disease-causing agents within the water.

Gravity-Based Water Purifiers market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.7%, in terms of value during the forecast period in 2025, owing to its large scale usage in municipality or corporation water supply. Gravity-based water purifiers do not use electricity instead of that; it uses activated carbon or UF. Activated carbon made from small size carbon granules that absorb impurities that present in water. UF contain a bunch of hollow fibers of the membrane. While water passes through these hollow fibers impurities stick to it.

Sediment Filters market is expected to grow with a CAGR of over 9.1%, in terms of value during the forecast period owing to its usage in water treatment. Sediment Filtration is an effective method for reducing turbidity in water caused by the presence of suspended solids such as silt, sand or clay. Sediment Filters remove suspended matter such as sand, dirt, rust, loose scale, clay or organic material from the water. Untreated water passes through a filter medium which traps suspended matter. Sediment filters can remove insoluble or suspended iron and manganese.

Global Water Purifiers Market: End-Users Analysis

Industrial end-user segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.17%, in terms of value during the forecast period owing to the growing industrial development and rapid urbanization. The industrial water purifier market is primarily influenced by petrochemicals, oil and gas, power generation, refineries, mining, construction, food and beverage, steel manufacturing, electronics, and pharmaceuticals processing industries which contaminate the water resources.

Commercial end-user segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.64%, in terms of value during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of restaurants, cafeterias, commercial complexes, tea shops, fast food outlets, etc., and continuing industrial expansion across the globe. Mounting demand for water purifiers in commercial sector across the globe can be attributed to increasing number of restaurants, cafeterias, commercial complexes, tea shops, fast food outlets, etc., in developed as well as developing countries.

Household end-user segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.79%, in terms of value during the forecast period owing to the rising population, rapid urbanization and deteriorating water quality across the globe. It is the largest as well as fastest growing segment. In many developing countries, household requires liters and liters of drinking water per day on the daily basis and are using the traditional method like boiling and straining for water purification. However, increasing cost and time-consuming process for boiling increased the adoption of residential water purifiers which is likely to bring attractive business opportunities for residential water purifier market.

Global Water Purifiers Market: Sales Channels Analysis

The Retail Distribution channel for sales is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 8.90%, in terms of value during the forecast period. Globally, consumers venture out of town to retail stores for buying products at low prices, owing to offers several discount and convenience to consumers which has increased the sales of water purifiers. Retail stores have high growth potential in emerging countries owing to the presence of large middle-income group further new wave of expansion through the compact store format will favor the water purifiers demand in retail stores.

The Online Suppliers channel for sales is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.49%, in terms of value during the forecast period. It is the fastest growing channel for water purifiers. Rapid urbanization and growing internet penetration worldwide have resulted in the growth of online sales. The purchasing pattern of customers is changing as they do rigorous research online and compare a variety of water purifier filters. The online platform helps consumers compare features, benefits, and prices of distinct brands.

The Direct -to-Consumers channel for sales is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.98%, in terms of value during the forecast period. Direct selling is uniquely suited to enhance the in-person shopping experience to win over potential customers. Direct selling is a time-tested way of selling. Traditionally the water purifiers were sold through the direct sales route, where the salesman would make direct sales calls to the consumers and sell the product by educating the consumer in terms of waterborne diseases and product benefits.

Global Water Purifier Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow rapidly with a significant CAGR of 10.00% in terms of value, during the forecast period in the global water purifiers market. It is the leading and fastest growing region in the water purifier market owing to growing water pollution due to rising industrialization, increasing health concerns and consumer awareness about importance of clean water coupled with rising per capita income levels.

North America is an extremely mature market, where consumer awareness towards importance of healthy lifestyle and potable drinking water are high. North America is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR of over 9.52% in terms of value, during the forecast period in the global water purifiers market owing to increased incidences of waterborne diseases, industrial development leading to water pollution and rising health concerns.

Global Water Purifiers Market: Competitive Dynamics

The Global Water Purifiers market is dominated by a number of players, amongst them, the major players are Unilever N.V., LG Electronics, EcoWater Systems LLC, 3M Purification, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., A.O. Smith Corporation, GE Appliances, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC and Coway Co., Ltd. Companies in this industry are following different strategies to strengthen their market position. For instance, In November 2017 A.O. Smith launched Green RO water purifiers in order to strengthen their presence in the water purifier segment in India. The new version saves two times more water than the ordinary RO purifier.

