Global Water Purifier Market Forecast 2019 to 2024

Water purifier, as the name means, is tool or equipment used for the purification of drinking water.

In general, water ‘purifiers’ can apply to any type of water filtration system including active carbon filters, UV Ultraviolet filtration systems, carbon-filtered water pitchers, faucet-installed carbon filters, water distillers, reverse osmosis systems, chemically-treated and municipal chlorinating water processes. In this report, we will mainly analyze household water purifiers for providing clean and safe drinking water.

The water purifier industry has experienced remarkable growth over the past several decades, affected by the water pollution problem and the globally economy development. A growing number of enterprises are entering the water purifier market; the competition of this market is getting more intensive.

The demand of water purifier worldwide is increasing quickly, and it is forecasted to continue in the following several decades. At the same time, as more enterprises have entered the market and the capacity of water purifier is increasing too fast, currently a lot of water purifier enterprises don’t have enough sales order for producing in a full capacity.

As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. Currently, the Chinese water purifier industry is not only begin to transit to high-end water purifier products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.

According to this study, over the next five years the Water Purifier market will register a 4.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 13900 million by 2024, from US$ 10800 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Water Purifier business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type

Activated Carbon

UV Technology

Chemical Based

Reverse Osmosis

Others

Segmentation by application:

Household

Restaurant and Hostel

Offices and Other Public Places

In Global market, the top players include

3M

BWT

Pentair

Unilever Pure it

Coway

Paragon

Mitsubishi Rayon

Culligan

Brita

Ecowater

Bluepure

Toray

Philips

Enmet

Panasonic

Purific

Midea

Qinyuan

QLIFE

K.clean

Litree

Angel

LAMO

Haier

Calux

Sacon

Imrita

AO Smith (China)

FLN/Hunsdon

Hieloss

Sundylee

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

To study and analyze the Global Water Purifier (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of Water Purifier market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key Global Water Purifier manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Water Purifier with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). To project the consumption of Water Purifier submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

