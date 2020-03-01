Global Wind Tunnel Market is Set to Witness an Uptick During 2019-2025
A wind tunnel is a tool used in aerodynamic research to study the effects of air moving past solid objects. A wind tunnel consists of a tubular passage with the object under test mounted in the middle. Air is made to move past the object by a powerful fan system or other means. The test object, often called a wind tunnel model, is instrumented with suitable sensors to measure aerodynamic forces, pressure distribution, or other aerodynamic-related characteristics.
By region, the Asia Pacific wind tunnel market is projected to grow at the highest rate from 2018 to 2023. Countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Australia are investing in indigenous development programs to manufacture various types of new and advanced aircraft for commercial and defense applications, along with the development of electric automotive vehicles. China has substantially increased its spending for the development of new and advanced systems for the aerospace & defense and automotive sectors.
This, in turn, is expected to contribute toward increased demand for wind tunnels and wind tunnel testing services in the country. Moreover, countries such as Japan, India, and South Korea are also spending increasingly for the development of rail, automotive, and marine infrastructures, which require wind tunnel testing.
The global Wind Tunnel market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Wind Tunnel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wind Tunnel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Boeing
Lockheed Martin
Aiolos
Aerolab
Horiba
Forschungsinstitut Fur Kraftfahrwesen Und Fahrzeugmotoren Stuttgart (FKFS)
Mahle
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Rail Tec Arsenal (RTA)
Centre Scientifique ET Technique Du Batiment (CSTB)
Auto Research Center (ARC)
Ruag Group
European Transonic Windtunnel (ETW)
Aerodyn Wind Tunnel
DNW
BMT
Force Technology
Windtech Consultants
Calspan
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Alignment
Vertical
Horizontal
By Airspeed
Subsonic
Transonic
Supersonic
Hypersonic
Segment by Application
Aerospace & Defense
Transportation
Racing Championship
Building Construction & Wind Energy
Adventure Sports Skydiving
Training & Simulation
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
1 Wind Tunnel Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Wind Tunnel
1.2 Wind Tunnel Segment By Alignment
1.2.1 Global Wind Tunnel Production Growth Rate Comparison By Alignment (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Vertical
1.2.3 Horizontal
2 Global Wind Tunnel Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Wind Tunnel Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Wind Tunnel Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Wind Tunnel Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Wind Tunnel Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Wind Tunnel Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Wind Tunnel Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Wind Tunnel Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Wind Tunnel Production Market Share by Regions
3.1 Global Wind Tunnel Production Market Share by Regions
3.2 Global Wind Tunnel Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
3.3 Global Wind Tunnel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.4 North America Wind Tunnel Production
3.4.1 North America Wind Tunnel Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.4.2 North America Wind Tunnel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
