Homeland Security Systems Market 2020 – Crucial Nature to Nation’s Safety and Integrity Highest Priorities for Any Government

Transparency Market Research has recently published an extensive research report to analyze the trends and dynamics governing the global homeland security market. The research report, titled “Homeland Security Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 – 2020,” studies the market through a political, economic, technological, social, legal, and environmental point of view. It also assesses the threat of new entrants, the bargaining power of suppliers, the threat of substitute products or services, the bargaining power of customers, and the intensity of competitive rivalry through Porter’s five forces analysis. To understand the market segments in greater depth, the research report has included SWOT analysis. This market measurement tool showcases the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats impacting the various segments of the global homeland security market.

According to the research report, the global homeland security market was valued at US$245.7 bn in 2013 and is expected to reach US$364.4 bn by 2020, rising at a CAGR of 5.60% from 2014 to 2020. Homeland security is an all-encompassing term for safeguarding the country against acts of terror or other anti-national activities. Needless to say, this market is driven by the various initiatives taken by governing bodies to thwart terrorist threats and internal security challenges.

The notable initiatives taken by various government are TECS Mod by the U.S., Sisfron by Brazil, and Project Cytoon by South Africa, amongst others. The homeland security market consists of various equipment and strategies that are developed and designed to protect the nation from crime, illegal activities, and other threats.

The global homeland security market is also receiving an impetus from the accelerating threat of terrorism in several parts of the world. Furthermore, rise in human trafficking and the subsequent demand for stricter border patrol has also created a huge surge in the demand for homeland security. The increasing drug trafficking is yet another factor that is acting as a major growth driver for the overall homeland security market.

The global homeland security market is segmented on the basis of type of security and geography. The various types of homeland security are aviation security, border security, maritime security, critical infrastructure security, cyber security, CBRN security, mass transit security, and others. Geographically, this market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Some of the important players in the global homeland security market are Magal Security Systems Ltd., Finmeccanica S.p.A, Raytheon Company, FLIR Systems, Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Safran S.A., Harris Corporation, Thales Group, OSI Systems, Inc., and Unisys Corporation. The research report profiles these players and offers a complete understanding of the competitive landscape of the market. Along with sharing the details pertaining to the impact of the regulatory framework governing the global homeland security market, the research report also provides an analysis of the financial overview, research and development activities, investment outlook, product portfolio, business and marketing strategies, joint ventures, and strategic mergers and acquisitions of these players for the coming few years.

