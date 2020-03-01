Ingestible Thermometers Market Analysis by Growth, Segmentation, Performance, Competitive Strategies and Forecast to 2028

Ingestible Thermometers: Market Insights

Ingestible Thermometers are basically ingestible sensors or pills that record body temperature and heart beat data continuously and transmit this data into an external device for graphical interpretation. In general, ingestible thermometers commercially available in the market is used orally. Ingestible thermometers are swallowed by the individuals and the data is recoded as it passes through the intestine before being excreted by the body in later hours. In the market, ingestible thermometers find applications in athletics or sports, military, gastrointestinal treatment and animal care.

Ingestible Thermometers: Market Dynamics

The global ingestible thermometers market is anticipated to have decent growth in the forecast period 2018-28. Ingestible thermometers market will be driven primarily due to the rise in the incidence of gastrointestinal disorders, rising regional economic growth leading to a sedentary lifestyle, increase in disposable income and high spending. Over the years, developments in sports medicine requiring instant internal body behavior data of athletes will also drive the growth of the ingestible thermometers globally. Ingestible thermometers have wide use in other applications such as in anesthesia and post-surgical follow-up, ambulatory surgeries requiring monitoring temperature continuously, in disease diagnostics and in tropical medicine for faster management of pandemics. Dealing with the side effects, the devices are also being used in treating immunosuppressed patients or during follow-up of chemotherapy treatments. Ingestible thermometers can also be fully alternative tools for rectal or esophageal probes, which are invasive, generate stress, mostly uncomfortable and limit the patient’s mobility. However, with so many applications and increase usage, the global ingestible thermometers market lacks competitiveness as the product is manufactured by the only handful of companies.

Ingestible Thermometers Market: Segmentation

Segmentation by Product Type:

Ingestible Pills Rectal Pills Oesophageal Pills Intestinal Pills

Data Recorder

Software

Barcode Scanner

Monitoring Systems

Segmentation by Application

Gastrointestinal

Surgical

Tropical medicine

Veterinary

Space Research

Chemotherapy Treatment

Diseases Diagnosis

Sleep Disorder Analysis

Food & Nutrition

Sports

Segmentation by End User Type:

Hospitals

Clinics

Veterinary Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Research Institutes

Home Care Settings

Ingestible Thermometers Market: Overview

The ingestible thermometers market have grown exponentially since its inception in the early 1980s. Global estimates for the market reflects several factors. Complex surgical procedures are the main drivers behind the growth of these devices. The ingestible thermometers have taken longer strides since its commercial operation. As the economic landscape of health care getting competitive day by day, ingestible thermometers are becoming increasingly valuable as it frees up time for other work. Current market trends are focused in developing ingestible thermometers that can be safe and efficient enough to solve many gastrointestinal disorders. Additionally, it can also fast enough to send intestinal data before it gets excreted by the body. As silicone coated ingestible thermometers sensors are increasing in popularity, there will be tremendous opportunity for the manufacturers in the market to develop and manufacture simple but effective ingestible thermometers in future due to the readily available silicone based raw materials.

Ingestible Thermometers Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America is anticipated to account for the largest share in global ingestible thermometers market. The region’s ingestible thermometers market will primarily be driven due to rise in obese population and advanced product lunches by leading manufacturers in the region. Western Europe with its highly robust healthcare infrastructure, is anticipated to drive the ingestible thermometers market in this region. Ingestible thermometers, being one of the high-tech products, are being used in sports performance improvement, medical research and to monitor internal human body condition to extreme environments. Besides these technologies have also been used in European region in Space Stations. Asia Pacific region and Latin American countries are anticipated to be significant market contributors to the ingestible thermometers market. Additionally, advancements in silicone based coated sensors or pills by leading manufacturers in the region have also fueled the growth of ingestible thermometers mainly due to liberal healthcare polices and trade implications.

Ingestible Thermometers Market: Key Players

Some of the key players present in global ingestible thermometers market include HQ Inc, BodyCap, and Koninklijke Philips N.V. These are the only manufactures who currently lead the global ingestible thermometers. With sophisticated and dedicated research center, these players are anticipated to develop more advanced versions of the devices having better efficacy.