Largest Market of Solar Water Heater (SWH) is followed by India, Japan and Australia

The solar water heater (SWH) uses solar energy to heat water. Solar water heater (SWH) is made of solar power collector panels and a water storage tank. It supplies hot water for various house hood activities such as washing, bathing and cleaning. Apart from the domestic use solar water heater is widely in use in commercial places such as hotels and public institutions. The innovation in the field of hybrid water heater is making it as one of the prefer choice among manufacturing industries. It is generally installed at the top of the roof in order to get sufficient exposure of the sun light.

On the basis of the solar plate technology the Asia Pacific solar water heater market is segmented into plate collection type water heater, and evacuated tubes collection type water heaters. Based on the various product segments the market can be categorise in two broad categories namely active solar water heater and passive solar water heater. In active solar water heaters external water pump is needed for water circulation. Passive solar water heater doesn’t need any pumps for water circulation.

Increased market demand of solar water heater is mainly driven by increasing awareness about various cost and environment related beneficiaries of solar energy, as it is free of cost, green and renewal source of energy. More over the various supports from government and United Nations (UN) to developing economies is boosting global solar water heater market.

The efficiency level of solar water heater varies from one climatic region to other climatic region based on intensity of sun light. Limitation of solar water heater in winters and cold climatic region is one of major restrain of the market.

China is by far the largest market of solar water heater (SWH) constituting about 50% of the total market. It is followed by India, Japan and Australia. Asia Pacific is the fasted growing market owing to the large potential of solar power generation in this region. Over the past few years both India and China are investing heavily on the development of solar power generation and solar power based appliances.

Some of the leading companies operating in Asia Pacific solar water heater market include, EMMVEE Solar, Systems, Genersys, Nuetech Solar System, Phoneix Solar System, Siemens AG, GE Co., Heat Transfer Products Inc., Rheem Manufacturing Co., and Rinnai Corp.