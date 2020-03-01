MarketResearchReports.Biz is providing you Retail Market Research report of ” Livestock Monitoring System Market Innovative Technology Growth, Strategies and Trend, Forecast 2027″.

Nowadays, animals are produced intensively and maintained under optimal conditions for growth and production within current technological limits. The majority of animals are constrained within a building or stockyard for most of the times. As they are prevented from foraging for their own food, the farmer/ owner of livestock has to take care for all aspects of their husbandry.

Therefore, monitoring and management related to feeding, environment, reproduction, health, growth, marketing, transport and quality becomes the responsibility of the farmer.

Livestock monitoring systems monitor the entire livestock environment 24/7, and alert the user by phone, text or email if any condition falls outside of a preset parameter, so that the user can respond quickly. Additionally, these systems are used to monitor sick animals, tack rooms, and observe animals kept in the trailer in case of travelling.

Market Overview:

Progressive developments in sensor technology are making available increasing amounts of information relevant to monitoring animals and their environment, and hence their production, growth and health.

Continuously rising demand for the large cattle and poultry, new and advanced techniques are being utilized to aid the tracking and monitoring of animals. Poultry, cattle and other animals require best possible living conditions to stay healthy and maximize their yield. Equipment failures such as ventilation systems, circulation fans, heaters and air conditioners can threaten their health and can cause problems if not handled diligently.

Market Dynamics:

Major factors responsible for fuelling the demand for livestock monitoring systems are — growth in size and number of dairy farms, development of sensors which can gather an increasingly wide range of information, new product launches for livestock management, and need for substantial cost savings associated with livestock monitoring & management.

The usage of systems for identifying and weighing animals is already pronounced globally, and it is expected that systems for tracking animals, monitoring basic health related factors such as body temperature and heart rate, and for assessing body conformation, will witness high adoption rate in coming years.

Presently livestock monitoring systems market is witnessing gradual adoption of integrated monitoring systems, in which information from sensors, databases, and other knowledge bases are combined and interpreted. Several systems containing some of the elements of an integrated monitoring system are already available commercially for swine, cattle, broiler and milk production.

Market Segmentation:

Livestock monitoring system market is mainly classified on the basis of component, application, and regions.

On the basis of component, livestock monitoring system market is segmented into hardware, software and services.

On the basis of application, livestock monitoring system market is segmented into milk harvesting management, reproduction management, feeding management, heat stress management, animal comfort management, behavior monitoring and control, and other applications.

On the basis of regions, the market is segmented into 7 key regions:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players

The major players operating in the livestock monitoring system market include DeLaval, Sensaphone. Rugged Networks Limited., GEA Group AG, Afimilk Ltd., Communications Group Lethbridge Ltd., BouMatic LLC., SCR Dairy, Inc., DairyMaster, Lely Holding S.À.R.L, SUM-IT Computer Systems, Ltd., and Valley Agriculture Software.

