Location Based Advertising Market Business Overview and Forecast 2018 – 2023

The following manufacturers are covered in this report: Foursquare, Xad, Groupon, Scanbuy, Shopkick, Yoose, Verve, Thumbvista.

Location-based advertising (LBA) is a new form of advertising that integrates mobile advertising with location-based services. The technology is used to pinpoint consumers location and provide location-specific advertisements on their mobile devices.

In 2017, the global Location Based Advertising (LBA) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• Assisted GPS (A-GPS)

• GPS

• Enhanced GPS (E-GPS)

• Enhanced Observed Time Difference (E-OTD)

• Observed Time Difference (OTD)

• Cell ID

• Wi-Fi

• Others

Market segment by Application, split into

• Retail Outlets

• Public Places

• Airports

• Hospitals

• Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

• United States

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• Southeast Asia

• India

• Central & South America

Table of content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

