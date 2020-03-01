Luxury Handbag Market Growing Demand and Precise Outlook – Dior, LVMH, Coach, Kering, Prada

Luxury handbags are an important accessory in day to day life. Luxury handbags include shoulder bags, satchel bags, handheld bags, sling bags, tote bags, hobo bags, backpacks, wallets, and others. These bags are used by both men and women.

The luxury handbag market has been significantly impacted since the number of buying options for consumers is rising. Rise of internet and social media such as Facebook and Instagram has helped buyers understand their products and methods to buy them. Additionally, multi-brand retail outlets help in the expansion of infrastructure and drive the economy. They also help small retailers sell their products to large retailers. The growing population of working women has driven the demand for luxury handbags. Luxury handbag manufacturers are developing the latest women’s handbags that are more functional, fortified with laptop sleeves, key holders, mobile holders, etc. and offer the feel of luxury, without compromising on quality.

The Global Luxury Handbag Market size is projected to cross USD 34.0 Billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

Top Leading Companies are: Dior,LVMH,Coach,Kering,Prada,Michael Kors,Hermes,Chanel,Richemont Group,Kate Spade,Burberry,Tory Burch,Septwolves,Fion,Goldlion,Wanlima,Phillip Lim,The Chanel,Givenchy,LV,Proenza,Alexander

This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on markets capacities and on the changing structure of the Luxury Handbag.

Contents of the 15 Chapters for This Luxury Handbag Market Study :-

Chapter 1, to describe Luxury Handbag Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Luxury Handbag, with sales, revenue, and price of Luxury Handbag, in 2018 and 2019;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2018 and 2019;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Luxury Handbag, for each region, from 2015 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2018 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Luxury Handbag market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2025;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Luxury Handbag sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Based on material, the luxury handbag market is segmented into cotton, leather, nylon, and synthetic. Many retailers and manufacturers are recognizing the material of the luxury handbag as an important aspect globally. Moreover, luxury handbags are making the market more competitive in terms of quality, cost, and variety of handbags. Due to these factors, manufacturers are now focusing on improving their luxury handbag quality and functionality. The leather and synthetic material segment held the highest market share and is projected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period due to growing demand in developing markets as well as developed markets.

Based on geography, the luxury handbag market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Among all the regions, in terms of revenue, Europe held the major market share, accounting for around 31.8% in 2016, followed by Asia Pacific. This trend is anticipated to continue in terms of revenue generation over the estimated period. However, the market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast years. The growth of the global market is directly related to the growth of the international trade flow and economic environment. Asia Pacific and Europe appeared to be the most attractive markets for luxury handbags particularly in hobo bags, sling bags, and handheld bags.

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on the development environment, Market size, development trends, operation situation and future development trends of Luxury Handbag Market on the basis of current situation of the industry in 2019 so as to make full comprehension and judgment on the competitive situation of Luxury Handbag Market Carrier and assist manufacturers and investment organization to better grasp the development course of Luxury Handbag Market.

Luxury Handbag Market, by Types:

Canvas

Leatherette

Corium

Luxury Handbag Market, by Applications:

Age 15-25

Age 25-50

Old Than 50

Other

Important attributes of the report:

The 360-degree Luxury Handbag overview based on a global and regional level. Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level. A complete and useful guide for new market aspirants. Forecast information will drive strategic, innovative and profitable business plans. SWOT analysis of players will pave the way for growth opportunities, risk analysis, investment feasibility and recommendations.

Lastly, the research methodology and data sources are offered in this report.

