n-Butanol Market Trends With Forecast On BASF, Sasol, Oxea, Eastman Chemical Company, The Dow Chemical Company & More

The Global n-Butanol Market is expected to reach USD 5.86 billion by 2025, from USD 4.21 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The Global n-Butanol market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Get Sample Analysis of This Market Information: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-n-butanol-market

N-butanol is an essential feedstock for assembling manufacturing chemicals, for example, butyl acrylate, glycol ethers, butyl acetic acid derivation and plasticizers. It helps a critical component in making direct dissolvable for varnishes, paints, coatings, saps, camphor, colors, fats vegetable oils, waxes, shellac, rubbers, and alkaloids and different modern applications. The rise in demand for the paints and coating across the world will drive the demand for n-butanol. The key players operating in the global n-butanol market are

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

Oxea

Sasol

Petrochina

Eastman

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

BASF Petronas Chemicals

Sinopec

KH Neochem

Others: are Oxochimie, Andhra Petrochemicals, Azoty Zak Spó³ka Akcyjna, Cobalt Technologies, Green Biologics, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), Cobalt Technologies, Formosa Plastics Corp, INEOS Oxide Ltd, Perstorp Holding AB, and Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Company and many more. The report includes market shares of n-butanol market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. The global n-butanol market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this n-Butanol Industry.

According to American Coating Association, U.S. exported USD 2.3 billion of paint and coatings products in 2014.

China was the tiered largest export market for the U.S. paints and coating products and valued at USD 90.0 million in and Japan and U. K. comes under the top five leading export markets for U.S. paint and coatings products in 2014, at USD 41 million and USD 39 million, respectively.

Get TOC of Full Report: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-n-butanol-market

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global n-butanol market

Analyze and forecast the n-butanol market on the basis of application and end-user

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for application and end-user

n-butanol Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

By Application

Butyl Acrylate

Butyl Acetate

Glycol Ethers

Direct Solvent

Plasticizers

Others

By End-user industry

Varnishes

Paints

Coatings

Resins

Camphor

Dyes

Fats Vegetable Oils

Waxes

Shellac

Rubbers

Alkaloids

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers:

Increasing use of butyl acrylate

High demand for construction industry in emerging countries

Increasing use of n-butanol as bio-fuel

Market Restraint:

Volatility in raw material prices

Low consumption of Dop (Bis (2-Ethylhexyl) Phthalate) in Europe and North America

Want Full Report? Enquire Here: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-n-butanol-market

About Us

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. Get Customization and Discount on Report by emailing [email protected] . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.



Contact Us

Data Bridge Market Research

Toll Free: +1-888-387-2818

Mail: [email protected]

http://databridgemarketresearch.com