Payroll & HR Solutions & Services Market By Deployment, Industry Vertical, Enterprise Size– Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026

Payroll & HR Solutions & Services Market: Overview

The global Payroll & HR Solutions & Services market is expected to grow with a CAGR over 9.45% during the forecast period 2018-2026 and the market is projected to cross USD 43 Billion by 2026. The growing prerequisite for managing the extensive workforce and increasing demand for changing traditional systems with improved global payroll & HR solutions & services platforms are anticipated to fuel market growth. The increase in complications in the payroll system due to government rules and regulations need an economical system for payroll operations. Increasing adoption of cloud-based technologies in enterprises is driving the global payroll & HR solutions & services market.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that talks about the current nature and future scenario of the said market, key market indicators, end-user adoption analysis. Further, key market indicators included in the report provide the significant factors which are capable to define the market position of payroll & HR product.

Payroll & HR Solutions & Services Market: Scope of the Report

On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented into cloud, on-premise, and hybrid. Based on enterprise size, the payroll & HR solutions & services market is divided into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. Based on solution, the market is categorized into software and services. The software segment is further fragmented into suite and standalone. The standalone sub segment is classified into payroll and compensation management, time and attendance management, compliance management, workforce management, claims administration, employee benefits management, hire management and others (tax management, report generation, etc. On the basis of industry vertical, the payroll & HR solutions & services market is divided into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, telecom and IT, transportation and logistics, and others. The report covers the analysis of these segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America, along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates supplementing the growth of the payroll & HR solutions & services market during the forecast period.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global payroll & HR solutions & services market, positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the industry.

This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the Payroll & HR solutions & services market and growth trends of each segment and region. It includes strategies of companies, financial information, SWOT analysis, and developments under the company profile section. The report also provides insights related to trends and their impact on the market. Furthermore, Porter’s Five Forces analysis explains the five forces namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the payroll & HR solutions & services market. This report also provides a comprehensive ecosystem analysis for the payroll & HR solutions & services market. It explains the various participants including software & third-party vendors, system integrators, and distribution channels within the value chain operating in the market.

Objective of the Study:

To estimate and forecast market size of Global Payroll & HR solutions & services

To define, describe, forecast, and segment the payroll & HR solutions & services market on the basis of development, enterprise size, solution, industry verticals.

To forecast the market size of segments with respect to five main regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa and South America and their leading countries

To provide the impact analysis of the factors, affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To analyze the competitive intelligence of players based on company profiles, key player strategies, and game-changing developments such as solution launches and acquisitions.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders

To analyze strategic developments such as joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D in the payroll & HR solutions & services market

Payroll & HR Solutions & Services Market: Key Findings

According to BlueWeave, the key findings of the report “Payroll & HR Solutions Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2026” are:

Payroll & HR solutions & services market is valued over USD 19.6 Bn in 2017 and it is expected to reach around USD 43.4 Billion at 2026, expanding with a CAGR over 9.45% during the forecast period.

The increase in the complexities payroll system due to government rules and regulations requires an efficient system for payroll operations. This factor drives the global payroll & HR solutions & services market

North America is expected to grow at the CAGR of 8.03% during the estimated period. The market witnesses a significant growth and holds a dominant share of the market during the forecast period

U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of the payroll & HR solutions & services market in North America owing to the presence of a large number of established key players, such as Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, NetSuite Inc., Workday Inc. etc.

Rising popularity of the software and the growing awareness among enterprises regarding the benefits of implementation of HR payroll software is driving the market growth across Europe

The payroll & HR solutions & services market is expected to register high market growth in Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. The growth in Asia Pacific region is due to increase in number of enterprises during forecast period.

A small and medium-size enterprise dominates the global payroll & HR solutions & services market. According to World Bank, small and medium size enterprises accounts for more than 90% market share in 2017.

Payroll & HR Solutions & Services Market: Competitive Dynamics

The global payroll & HR solutions & services market report provides company market share analysis of the various key participants. Some of the key players are Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP), Paycor, Inc., Paycom Software, Inc., TMF Group Holding B.V., SAP SE, Sage Group plc., Paychex, Inc., Ramco Systems Limited, Kronos Incorporated , Paycom Software, Inc., Paylocity Corporation, Ultimate Software Group, Oracle Corporation, Jobvite, Inc., Intuit Inc., and TriNet Group, Inc. among others.

Strategic Outlook of Major Industry Players:

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP): In January 2018, ADP acquired Work Market, a cloud-based workforce management solution provider based in the U.S.

: SAP SE has invested 10% of total revenue on research and development. Innovations help to strengthen its market position. In August 2016, the company launched “SAP Success Factors” solution for managed payroll to complement its cloud-based SAP Success Factors Employee Central Payroll solution. This new solution provides customers who have payroll solutions from SAP the opportunity to have their existing payroll implementations hosted and managed in the cloud. Sage Group plc. : In October 2017, the company designed “Sage Business Cloud” that offers customers a powerful set of cloud services, perfectly aligned to their requirements, for accounting, people & payroll, and payments & banking.

Business Questions Answered by the Report:

How will the market drivers, restraints and future opportunities affect the market dynamics and subsequent analysis of the associated trends?

What are the various operations of payroll & HR solutions & services and which one is best suitable for various industries?

Which are the key players in the market and how intense is the competition?

