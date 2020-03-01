Polyurethane Injection Resins Market Trends, Share, Growth Rate, Opportunities | 2026

Polyurethane is a thermoplastic polymer having repetitive units of urethane linkages. Polyurethanes offer a wide range of flexibility, high abrasion resistance, high chemical resistance, and low temperature curing properties. Polyurethanes are used in padding and insulation in furniture and in the manufacture of resins for adhesives, elastomers, and fillers. Polyurethane resins are injected into cracks, voids, joints, or walls to avoid water leakage. The polyurethane injection procedure involves injecting of polyurethane into water-damaged areas, wherein polyurethane expands into the gap caused by water damage. Polyurethane injection resins are used to seal the joints in concrete, cement screed or masonry works, seal water-bearing cracks in concrete walls and ceilings, and also, to repair false ceiling damaged due to water leakage.

The global polyurethane injection resins market is primarily driven by increase in the demand for these resins in the building & construction industry. Polyurethane injection resins are primarily used in sealing and elastic connection of fissures and cavities in buildings and other civil engineering structures constructed of concrete, brickwork, or natural stone. Polyurethane injection resins offer low viscosity, high bonding, and high foaming properties. Increase in the demand for polyurethane injection resins in sealing and grouting applications is expected to drive the global polyurethane injection resins market in the next few years. Increase in the utilization of polyurethane injection resins in marine and mining industries owing to its exceptional properties is anticipated to drive the global polyurethane injection resins market during the forecast period. Advancements in chemical properties of polyurethane injection resins in order to make them multifunctional are estimated to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the polyurethane injection resins market during the forecast period.

Based on type, the polyurethane injection resins market can be bifurcated into flexible and rigid. The flexible segment held a key share of the global polyurethane injection resins market in 2017. Flexible polyurethane injection resins are available in foam and gel forms and they are employed to seal and treat infiltrations in structures. However, rigid polyurethane injection resins are gaining a significant market share, as they polymerize themselves in the presence of water to treat cracks and fissures in wet surroundings.

In terms of formulation, the polyurethane injection resins market can be segmented into single resin, dual resin, and acrylate resin. Acrylate-based polyurethane injection resins have significant low blending viscosity that is almost equivalent to the viscosity of water. The acrylate resin segment held a key share of the global polyurethane injection resins market in 2017, as acrylate resins are widely used in applications such as crack sealing, sealing of expanding joints, gas and water sealing, permeation grouting, membrane grouting, and screen injection.

Based on application, the polyurethane injection resins market can be divided into mines & tunnels, bridges, building foundations, roads/highways/metros, dams & seawalls, and storm water pipes & tanks. The building foundations segment held a significant share of the global polyurethane injection resins market in 2017. Polyurethane injection resins are used to prevent concrete filling cracks in order to prevent external aggression. As these resins solidify the foundation and help regain the original monolithicity of the structure, they are primarily used in building foundations.

In terms of geography, the global polyurethane injection resins market can be divided into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific constitutes a major share of the global polyurethane injection resins market, due to easy availability of raw materials at competitive prices in the region. Rapid growth of the building & construction industry in China and India is projected to propel the demand for polyurethane injection resins in the near future. North America and Europe are prominent consumers of polyurethane injection resins.

Key players operating in the global polyurethane injection resins market are Bluey Technologies Pty Ltd., GEOTEX NZ LTD, Koramic Construction Chemical, PGG Group, Pidilite Industries Ltd., Prime Resins, Sika Group, Specialized Coating Systems (Pty) Ltd, Thermal Chem Corp., USL Group, and WEBAC.