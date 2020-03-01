Portable Gas Chromatograph Market Analysis With Outlook On Restek Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Owlstone Medical, SHIMADZU CORPORATION, Pollution Probe & More

Portable gas chromatographer is used to separate and make analysis of substances that are able to vaporize below the temperature of 3000C. This kind of portable device is mostly used in field operations to quantity amount of substances present in the vapor. The substances are needed to be ion free or pure before the process of gas chromatography. The global portable gas chromatograph market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions.

The portable gas chromatograph market accounted to USD XX.XX million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Global portable gas chromatograph market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. Some of the major players in market are

Perkinelmer Inc.

SRI Instruments

Seimens AG

Shimadzu Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

ABB

Agilent Technologies

Elster Group GmbH

Emersion Electric Co.

Vernier Software & Technology, LLC

Pollution Srl,

Ellutia,

Defiant Technologies,

ECO PHYSICS AG,

Eutech Scientific Services, Inc.,

Inc.,

Reaction Analytics Inc.,

Restek Corporation,

Bruker,

Owlstone Inc.,

ASAP Analytical and many more.

Major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

There is a growing demand for portable gas chromatograph in oil & gas, food & agriculture and environmental biosciences industrial activates, which is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market over the next seven years.

Segmentation:

The portable gas chromatograph market is segmented on the basis of instruments into

Systems,

Detectors,

Auto samplers and others.

On the basis of accessory & consumable, the market is segmented into

Columns,

Column accessories,

Auto sampler accessories,

Flow management accessories,

Pressure regulators and others.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into

Oil & Gas

Food & Agriculture

Environmental Biosciences

Others

On the basis of geography, the portable gas chromatograph market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Major market drivers:

Rising awareness about the therapeutic applications of portable gas chromatograph

Increasing investments by the governmental bodies

Low maintenance costs and manufacturing costs

Market restraint:

Costly setup and lack in expertise

Strict rules and regulations by different governments

