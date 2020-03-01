Property Management Software Market 2018 Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2023

Global Property Management Software Market

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Property Management Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. Property Management Software will register a 5.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 3330 million by 2023, from US$ 2380 million in 2017.

Property management software helps property managers manage their daily operations. These operations include tenant and lease tracking, accounting, and building maintenance. The software solution provides property managers a centralized platform to view all their properties. It also ensures the progress of other property-related operations such as supervising maintenance tasks and addressing the needs of tenants.

The global property management software market is fragmented due to the presence of several international and regional vendors holding market shares across the globe. Large companies acquire smaller companies to enhance their product portfolio and market share. These deals help established companies acquire advanced technologies to enter new markets.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The Property Management Software Market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:

On-Premise PMS (Property Management Software)

Cloud-Based PMS (Property Management Software)

Segmentation by application:

Household Application

Hospitality and Vacation Rental Application

Commercial Application

Industry Application

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Yardi Systems

RealPage

Entrata

MRI Software

Iqware

AppFolio

Accruent

Syswin Soft

Qube Global Software

Buildium

Rockend

Console Group

InnQuest Software

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Property Management Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Property Management Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Property Management Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Property Management Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Property Management Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

