Resilience of Cold Forging Machines Market to be sustained by Technological Advancements During 2018 – 2028

Global Cold Forging Machines Market: Introduction

Cold forging is a manufacturing practice in which shaping of work piece is done by applying certain forces at room temperature. If the same process is done at higher temperature then it is known by hot forging. Hence, the machines used for conducting cold forging process devoid of higher operating temperatures are termed as cold forging machines. The growing usage of these machines is completely dependent on the growth of major industries such as automotive and heavy engineering as the expansion and increasing output volumes are the only factors that are supposed to create new demand for cold forging machines. Automotive, construction, general manufacturing, heavy engineering among others are the major end users of the cold forging machines. The growth of these industries will having positive impact on the overall growth of the target market.

Additionally, the growing adaptation of cold forging machines in the global market can be attributed to the highly finished products obtained coupled with cost saving advantages due to skipping of fabrication process. Therefore, the growth of end use industries coupled with advantages offered by cold forging machines is expected to uplift the overall demand for cold forging machines in the future.

Global Cold Forging Machines Market: Dynamics

Advantages of cold forging machines over hot forging machines is one of the key driver for the market as the parts forged using cold forging process do not requires or very little finishing work. Moreover, the lots of material is also saved in precision shapes coupled with increasing production output are also considered as key factors forcing the manufacturers to prefer cold forging machines over hot forging machines. Additionally, the life span of dies used in cold forging machines are also more. Making the cold forging machines more attractive in the market.

Moreover, there are certain disadvantages of cold forging machines which may have negative impact on the overall growth of cold forging machines market. The machines required for conducting cold forging must be heavier and more powerful. Therefore, the cold forging machines are of higher cost. Furthermore, the products obtained after forging are less ductile and residual stress may occurs during the operation.

Global Cold Forging Machines Market: Segmentation

The global cold forging machines market can be segmented on the basis of product type, process type, end use and region.

On the basis of product type, the global cold forging machines market is segmented as:

2-Die Station Cold Forging Machines

3-Die Station Cold Forging Machines

4-Die Station Cold Forging Machines

5-Die Station Cold Forging Machines

6-Die Station Cold Forging Machines

On the basis of process, the global cold forging machines market is segmented as:

Forging by Hammers Pneumatic forging hammers Electro-hydraulic forging hammers Power-operated forging hammers CNC hydraulic die forging hammers

Forging by Press Mechanical press Hydraulic press

Crank type Mechanisms

Rotary Machines

On the basis of end use, the global cold forging machines market is segmented as:

Automotive

Heavy Engineering

General Manufacturing

Construction

Aerospace

Global Cold Forging Machines Market: Regional Outlook

In the global market of cold forging machines, Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market in terms of both market share and demand. The rising manufacturing activities in the region is expected to create significant demand for cold forging machines in the future. Moreover, high investment in this region owing to higher growth opportunities in the region is also anticipated to drive the cold forging machines market of the region. However, demand form North America and European market is also expected to witness healthy demand for cold forging machines in the coming years. This can be attributed to the demand for lighter and high precision components and parts which can be easily forged using cold forging machines. Furthermore, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets are expected to witless relatively higher growth owing to establishment of new industries in the respective regions.

Global Cold Forging Machines Market: Market Participants

Names of some of the manufacturers engaged in the manufacturing and sales of cold forging machines across the globe are: