Rotary Indexer Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2018 – 2028

A rotary indexer is a rotatory motion equipment that realizes the intermittent movement. Rotary indexers are widely adopted in automated assembly machineries and the selection of proper mechanism is essential for both minimizing the cost of the component and maximizing performance. Rotary indexers are primarily utilized for accurate and dependable positioning of medium parts in various machining operations such as drilling, tapping, milling, contouring and spiral milling.

Rotary indexers offer various features such as controlled acceleration and deceleration, shaft or flange output, smooth motion, repeatable and accurate positioning, quick setting time and a capacity for high speed and high load. Generally, two types of rotary indexers are available in the market, namely precision ring drive and compact ring drive.

Request For Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8348

Global Rotary Indexer Market: Segmentation

The global rotary indexer market can be segmented on the basis of type, end-use industry and application.

Based on the type, the global rotary indexer market can be segmented into

Heavy Duty Rotary Indexer

Light Duty Rotary Indexer

Based on the end-use industry, the global rotary indexer market can be segmented into

Automotive

Electronics

Medical & Healthcare

Pharmaceutical

Based on the application, the global rotary indexer market can be segmented into,

Machine tools

Semiconductors

Automated Welding

Medical Packaging

Robotics

Assembly Cutting System

Global Rotary Indexer Market: Dynamics

The global rotary indexer market is expected to be primarily driven by growth in automotive and electronics industries across the globe. Rotary indexers are most widely adopted in automated welding, medical packaging and assembly cutting systems. In the recent past, there has been a growing trend towards automated welding, supported by the rising demand from end-use industries for welding products across the globe.

Prominent manufacturers involved in the global rotary indexer market are focusing on the introduction of precision rotary indexers to cater to numerous end-users across the globe. For instance, in the recent past, Nexen Group introduced the MRS (Motor Ready Sealed) precision rotary indexer. The high roller pinion-to-gear ration allows users to directly drive the system with the addition of a servo motor. The aforementioned factors are found to be the key trends identified in the global rotary indexer market across the globe.

Global Rotary Indexer Market: Regional Outlook

North America, led by the United States, is anticipated to hold a substantial share in the global rotary indexer market during the forecast period. Growth in electronics and automotive assembly units across the U.S. is expected to assist the sales of rotary indexers in North America. The Europe rotary indexer market is expected to be next in line, followed by Asia-Pacific.

Sales of rotary indexers in Asia-Pacific, led by China, Japan and India, is expected to grow at a significant pace in the near future. Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to account for small shares in the global rotary indexer market over the forecast period; however, the demand is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period.

Global Rotary Indexer Market: Participants

Examples of the key players involved in the global rotary indexer market include A Dover Company, WEISS North America, Inc., Sankyo Automation, Nexen Group Inc., TAKTOMAT, TAN TZU Precision Machinery Co., Ltd., Colombo Filippetti S.p.A., Haas Automation, Inc., Quality Vision International Inc., Cam Division System (Bettinelli group), Hardinge Inc. and others.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC): https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-8348

Key manufacturers involved in the manufacturing of rotary indexers are primarily focusing on the introduction of precision indexers and the expansion of their precision rotary indexer lines. A precision rotary indexer provides various benefits as compared to conventional rotary indexers such as high torque, high precision, high acceleration and zero backlash, low maintenance and long life.