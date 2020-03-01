Shot Blasting Machine Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2018 – 2028

Industrial technical equipment require superior aesthetics and functionality in order to sustain in the marketplace. Shot blasting machines are useful in the descaling, sanding, matting, smoothing, rust removal, edge shaping and de-flashing of such equipment.

A shot blasting machine is an equipment used to strengthen, clean, or polish any metal surface or metal. It is employed in almost every end-use industry that works with metal, such as automotive, aerospace and defence, shipbuilding, construction, railways, and metal working. Shot blasting machines work on mainly two technologies, namely air blast and wheel blast. Between these two technologies, wheel blast technology based shot blasting machines are used where bulky parts are to be descaled, de-rusted or cleaned in any form.

Shot Blasting Machine Market: Drivers and Challenges

Among the various types of shot blasting machines, tumbler blasting machines are especially known for their low energy utilization and substantial area dispersion. Injector type shot blasting machines are apt for parts or equipment with hard to reach areas. In addition, injector type blasting machines allow the use of abrasive materials such as silicon carbide, corundum and glass particles, which cannot be used in other types of shot blasting machines. Thus, tumbler blast and injector type shot blasting machines are anticipated to register an above-average growth rate in the shot blasting machine market over the forecast period.

Wheel blast machines are utilized in bulk production industries as the production rate of a wheel blast shot blast machine is higher than that of its counterparts. Thus, the segment is anticipated register significant demand in the metalworking industry. Flourishing construction and metal working industries are pegged to fuel the demand for shot blasting machines for the finishing of materials such as sandstone, concrete, wood, plastics and others.

The automotive industry is the prominent consumer of precision surfaces and parts, and shot blasting machines play a crucial role in the manufacturing of these parts. Thus, with the growth of the automotive industry and the trend of miniaturization, precision working machines such as shot blasting machines are estimated to witness potential demand in the coming years.

Shot Blasting Machine Market: Segmentation

On the basis of technology, the global shot blasting machine market can be segmented into:

Wheel Blasting

Air Blasting

On the basis of product type, the global shot blasting machine market can be segmented into:

Hanger Type

Tumbler Blast Type

Injector Type

Continuous Through-feed Type

Rotary Table Type

Wire Mesh Type

On the basis of end use industry, the global shot blasting machine market can be segmented into:

Automotive

Aerospace and Defence

Shipbuilding

Construction

Metal working

Railway

Shot Blasting Machine Market: Regional Outlook

Among all regions, China is anticipated to hold a sizable market share as the country is a metalworking hub. The country is foreseen to register a substantial development rate over the forecast period. The growth of the shot blasting machine market in North America can be attributed to the burgeoning automotive industry in the region. Further, the recent establishment of USMCA agreement (United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement) stating that over half of the parts and components utilized in an automobile should be manufactured within the States is anticipated to drive the unit sale of shot blasting machines in the region. Furthermore, the ever-rising trend of precision working in industrial automation in aerospace and shipbuilding industries is expected to contribute towards the growth of the shot blasting machine market in Europe. South East Asian economies are expected to witness above-average growth and this can be credited to the rising interest for automation. Japan and Latin America would create consistent opportunities in the shot blasting machine market.

Shot Blasting Machine Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global shot blasting machine market identified across the value chain include: