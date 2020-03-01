Strategic Assessment of Emerging Technologies in Medical Flat Panel Detector Market by 2020

Medical flat panel detector is used for projection of radiographic or fluoroscopic medical diagnosis. Medical flat panel detector composed of sheet of glass covered with amorphous silicon. Medical flat panel detector provides superior image quality, high sensitivity, low noise, reduces image lag, immediate capture of image, lower radiation dose to patient and high resolution of image. Medical flat panel detector works on technologies such as indirect conversion of X-rays to light and direct conversion of X-rays into charge. Medical flat panel detectors are used in veterinary, mammography, cardiac angiographic imaging, scientific instrumentation, bone densinometry, tomosynthesis, radiation therapy, radio-surgery for oncology treatment and industrial non destructive testing applications.

North America dominates the global market for medical flat panel detector due to large number of aging population. Asia followed by the Europe are expected to show high growth rates in the next five years in the global medical flat panel detector market. China and India are expected to be the fastest growing medical flat panel detector markets in Asia-Pacific region. Some of the key driving forces for medical flat panel detector market in emerging countries are large pool of patients, increased healthcare expenditure and rising government funding and support.

In recent times there is increased use of medical flat panel detector due to increasing geriatric population. Increasing prevalence of bone and joint disorders, low radiation dosage technology for delivering high quality imaging and increased government funding are some of the key factors driving the growth for global medical flat panel detector market. In addition, increasing healthcare awareness and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are also fuelling the growth of the global medical flat panel detector market. However, lack of reimbursement and stringent regulations are some of the major factors restraining the growth for the global medical flat panel detector market.

Technological advancement of flat panel detectors would develop opportunity for the global medical flat panel detector market. Some of the major companies operating in the global medical flat panel detector market are GE Healthcare, Carestream Health, Inc, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Fujifilm Medical Systems, Canon, PerkinElmer, Trixell, iRay Technology, Varian Medical Systems, Inc, Agfa Gevaert NV and New Medical Imaging.