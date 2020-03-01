Thermoset Composites Market Outlook, Regional Growth, Player Trend By AGY, Johns Manville, PPG Industries, Toray Industries, Inc., & Others

The global thermoset composites market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions. The Market report contains data for historic years 2015, 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the Thermoset Composites Industry forecast period is 2019 to 2025.

There is a growing demand for thermoset composites in aerospace & defence, wind energy, transport, sporting goods, marine, construction & infrastructure, pipe & tank and electrical & electronics on account of their light weight and high performance, which is expected to be a key driver of the market over the next seven years. Some of the major players in thermoset composites market include

AGY Holdings Corp.,

Carbon Mods,

Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation,

Cytec Industries Inc.,

Hexcel Corporation

Hexion Inc.,

Huntsman Corporation,

Johns Manville Corporation,

Jushi Group Co., Ltd,

Others: Kemrock Industries and Exports Limited, Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd., Owens Corning, PPG Industries Inc., SGL Group, Taekwang Industries Co Ltd., Teijin Limited, Toray Industries Inc. and many more.

Major Market Drivers:

Use of thermoset composites for manufacturing of structural composite parts for aircraft

Increasing demand for lightweight materials from the transport sector

Increasing usage of thermoset composites in the wind energy

Market Restraint:

Issues related to recyclability

Issues related to testing of thermoset composites

Market Segmentation: Global Thermoset Composites Market

The thermoset composites market is segmented on the basis of fiber type into

Glass fiber

Carbon

Other

On the basis of resin type, the market is segmented into

Polyester

Epoxy

Vinyl ester

Others

On the basis of manufacturing process, the market is segmented into

Lay-up

Filament winding

Injection molding

Pultrusion and others

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Energy

Transport

Sporting Goods

Marine

Construction & Infrastructure

Pipe & Tank

Electrical & Electronics

Other

On the basis of geography, the thermoset composites market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

