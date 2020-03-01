Tubular Heater Market to Register Unwavering Growth During 2018 – 2028

Tubular heaters are either designed in straight or with a configuration of single or more bends. They are used for air heating as well as immersion applications. However, they are mostly used for immersion applications and are preferred for the configuration of terminations, wattage, mounting options, lengths and materials. Moreover, they are widely used for commercial, industrial and scientific applications. They can be designed in a wide range of diameters, electrical ratings, terminations, lengths and sheath materials.

Some of the most common applications of tubular heaters include metal mold platen heating, freeze protection, tank heating, medical & analytical device heating, thermoforming, rotisserie ovens, combi ovens, warming cabinets, steamers, conveyor ovens, convection ovens, fryers, smokers, griddles, ware washers, vacuum applications, radiant heating, circulation heating and fluidized beds.

The heating element comprises of typical protective tube materials such as stainless steel and heat-resisting steel or carbon (mild) steel. The heating element also consists of typical component parts, which include magnesium oxide -terminal pins, protective tube and resistance wire (heating coil).

Tubular Heater Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for heating devices, coupled with an increase in the number of green house plants, is expected to support the demand for tubular heaters. Moreover, increase in the demand from end-use sectors, such as commercial, industrial and scientific, is expected to drive the demand for tubular heaters. Furthermore, small-volume tubular heaters produce a higher amount of heat, which is expected to create growth opportunities for manufacturers.

Heating elements are a significant component of most engineering heating systems. They also help transfer the energy from the system to provide heating. Their materials are customizable, which makes them perfect for direct heating applications

Tubular Heater Market: Trends/Regional Trends

On the basis region, the tubular heater market is segmented into nine regions: Western Europe, Latin America, North America, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, Japan, China, India and SEAPAC. As of 2018, market growth in developed regions, which include Western Europe, North America and Japan is expected to be driven by growth in industries such as automotive and home electronics. Latin America is considered to be one of the key markets for tubular heaters because of the increasing demand for heating devices in the region. The SEAPAC region is also expected to register rapid growth due to the presence of major manufacturers in the region. Also, the demand for the SEAPAC region can be attributed to the increasing adoption of tubular heaters from end-user industries. The MEA region is also projected to witness a steady growth rate during the forecast period.

Over the past few years, tubular heaters have continued to witness strong growth prospects and market penetration. On the other hand, there are new growth opportunities for vendors to capitalize on the increasing demand for customer services from major brands. North America increasingly becoming a key center for global brand development and innovation, making it an ideal place for the development and introduction of new technologically advanced products. The NAFTA region is witnessing significant volume growth as well as increasing investments from new entrants as well as established players.

Tubular Heater Market: Segmentation

On the basis of material, the tubular heater market can be segmented into:

Copper Tubular Heater

Steel Tubular Heater

Stainless Steel Tubular Heater

Incoloy Tubular Heater

Inconel Tubular Heater

Titanium Tubular Heater

On the basis of type, the tubular heater market can be segmented into:

Single Ended Tubular Heater

Double Ended Tubular Heater

On the basis of form, the tubular heater market can be segmented into:

Liquid Tubular Heater

Air Tubular Heater

Solid Tubular Heater

On the basis of application, the tubular heater market can be segmented into:

Home Appliance Tubular Heater

Electronics Tubular Heater

Industrial Tubular Heater

Automotive Tubular Heater

Chemical Industry Tubular Heater

Tubular Heater Market: Market Participants

Some of the key market participants/vendors of the tubular heater market across the globe are: