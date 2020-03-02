2019-2024 Comprehensive report on Phenolic Foam Board Market by leading key players like Kingspan Insulation, Asahi Kasei, Unilin(Xtratherm)

Overview of Phenolic Foam Board Market Report 2019

Phenolic foam board is recognized as a kind of important building insulation material. Phenolic foam board has thermal and fire performance solutions in commercial and residential buildings.

It is used extensively in the building industry for a number of application areas including roofing, cavity board, external wall board, plaster board dry linings systems, floor insulation and as sarking board. Phenolic foams offer significant advantages over other insulation materials. A range of phenolic foam boards is available to suit most new buildings or refurbishment applications.

The technical barriers of phenolic foam board are relatively high, and the major players are Kingspan Insulation, Asahi Kasei, Unilin(Xtratherm), Sekisui Chemical, Jinan Shengquan Group, Tenlead, Guibao, Langfang Sanxing Chemical, and Lions. These companies mainly concentrate in Japan, China, and United Kingdom. China is the largest consumer, almost 37.46% of total consumption in 2016, followed by Europe with 22.59% of consumption share.

Phenolic foam board has a wide range of applications. Phenolic foam board is used in in industry use and building use. Therefore, growing demand for commercial and residential buildings has driven the growth of global phenolic foam board market. The demand for phenolic foam board is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2017-2023. Phenolic foam board industry will usher in a stable growth space.

In the past few years, the price of phenolic foam board has a little change and we expect the price will slightly lower. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of phenolic foam board.

As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. With the snatch for market share in emerging regions, the competition in phenolic foam board industry will become more intense.

According to this study, over the next five years the Phenolic Foam Board market will register a 2.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1890 million by 2024, from US$ 1610 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Phenolic Foam Board business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type :

Insulation Thickness (mm)≤40, 4080

Segmentation by application :

Industry Use, Building Use

This report also splits the market by region :

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The key manufacturers covered in this report :

Kingspan Insulation, Asahi Kasei, Unilin(Xtratherm), LG Hausys, Sekisui Chemical, Jinan Shengquan Group, Tenlead, Guibao, Langfang Sanxing Chemical, Lions

The scope of this report centers on key market analyses, market drivers & challenges, and competitive analysis & trends. Research report examines each market and its applications, regulatory scenario, technological innovations, Phenolic Foam Board market projections, market sizes, and shares. Moreover, the Phenolic Foam Board market report examines the most recent trends, pipeline products and developments in the Phenolic Foam Board market. Complete profiles of leading organizations in the market are also mentioned in this report.

