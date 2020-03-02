Air Compressor Controller Market to Offer Outlook on Growth Opportunities 2014 – 2022

Air compressors supply compressed air or gas across various industries such as food & beverages, automotive, petrochemical, oil & gas, energy & mining, and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) industry among others. The efficiency of air compressor is critical since compressors run for long hours during their operation. Thus, industries utilizing these compressors demand for air compressors with compression control technology. Oil & gas, petrochemical, and energy & mining are some of the key industries where use of compressor controller is prominent. The growth in these industries is expected to affect the air compressor controller market positively since these industries are the major consumers of compressor controllers. Moreover, the market for compressor controller retrofitting is also expected to increase as industry players are increasingly installing compressor control systems in their old compressors.

Key factors driving the global air compressor controller market include efficient compressor operation at lower costs, low maintenance of air compressor, rising adoption of variable-speed air compressor controllers, and after-market service and retrofitting of existing air compressor systems. The increase in demand from oil & gas industry is another factor driving the demand for air compressor controllers. The application of air compressor controllers is expected to increase across various industrial segments in the coming years. Moreover, industry players look to increase the efficiency and overall performance of air compressors, which is further expected to escalate the demand for compressor controllers.

The global air compressor controller market is segmented by component, end-use industries, and by geographic regions. The air compressor controller component market is further segmented into Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), drives, and others (actuators, motors, valves, etc). The air compressor controller market is further segmented into oil & gas, petrochemical, energy & mining, Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC), and others (cement, processing industry, pharmaceuticals, etc.). The market size and forecasts in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) for each of these segments have been provided for the period 2012 to 2022, considering 2013 and 2014 as the base years. The report also provides compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for each segment of the market for the forecast period 2015 to 2022. Geographically, the air compressor controller market has been segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America.

The report includes market dynamics, analysis of compressor controller aftermarket sales and services, and retrofit market of air compressor controllers. The report also includes analysis of key participants in the air compressor controller along with their role in the ecosystem. We have included future trends that will impact the demand. The study provides market estimation in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2012 to 2022.

Some of the key manufacturers of compressor controllers include Siemens AG, GE Measurement & Control Solutions, Compressor Controls Corporation and Emerson Climate Technologies. Other significant players in the market include Schneider Electric SE, Gardner Denver, Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Johnson Controls, Inc., Petrotech, Inc., Ingersoll Rand plc and FS-Elliot Co. Ltd.

This report analyzes the global air compressor controller market in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). The market has been segmented as follows: