Airborne Fire Control Radar Market Size, Share and Trend by 2022: Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, SAAB Group, Thales Group

Over the years, the demand for air and missile radar systems has increased significantly, owing to adoption of active electronically scanned array (AESA)-based systems, rise in concern for border security, automation of defense and surveillance radar systems, increase in military spending in various developing countries and others.

Radar has been extensively used by the defense industry after the Second World War and is now among the crucial component in military communications. High number of advancements in the recent years in radar technologies has given rise to increased flexibility of the tools. This has also resulted in the development of AESA in the airborne fire control radar systems. These types of phased array radar systems are much more precise, making it easier for airborne fire control radar in easy tracking of the target.

Furthermore, territorial conflicts in Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa pose a major challenge in todays environment. The cause for such conflicts includes a mix of political and economic interests, normative reasons, and struggle over scarce natural resources. It has been seen in the past that territorial conflicts were the leading cause of war, especially if two countries disagreed over specific parts of territory. Due to this, the countries have secured their borders with effective technologies through air, water, and land; this increase in security concerns gives rise to the demand for airborne fire control radar systems worldwide.

Download report sample at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1712

Airborne Fire Control Radar Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $198 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 15.5% during the period 2016-2022. X-band segment is expected to witness highest growth rate, while region-wise North America is projected to lead the market during the forecast period.

In terms of frequency band, S-band accounted for the maximum revenue share during the forecast period. In addition, X-band airborne fire control radar is expected to grow at the fastest rate.

North America accounted for majority of the global market share in 2015, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

For purchase enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1712

Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, SAAB Group, Thales Group, and Airbus Group are leading players in global airborne fire control radar market. They have adopted various strategies such as contracts & agreements, new product launches, expansion, and partnerships to sustain in the market.

By region, Asia-Pacific is projected to be one of the fastest growing airborne fire control radar markets during the forecast period, due to the strong economic growth and rising military expenditure, industrial development, and civil unrest situations in countries including India, Japan, and China

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1?855?550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com