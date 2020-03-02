Aircraft Pushback Tugs Market to Perceive Substantial Growth During 2018 – 2028

Aircraft pushback tugs come under aircraft ground support equipment (GSE). Aircraft pushback tugs are used to push and tow aircraft in hangar, ramp, and terminal areas at the airport. Aircraft pushback tugs push the aircraft backward to transport aircraft to any location on the airport. In any airport, ground support equipment are essential for proper airport management and pushback tugs play an important role in it.

Furthermore, aircraft pushback tugs are available in many shapes and sizes. The main type of aircraft pushback tugs are conventional pushback tugs and towbarless pushback tugs. Conventional tugs use a tow bar to connect the tug to the nose landing gear of an aircraft. However, towbarless tugs directly lift off the nose landing gear and move the aircraft. Conventional pushback tugs are commonly used by most of the airports, but towbarless pushback tugs provide better control and higher speed.

Aircraft pushback tugs are commonly used ground support equipment (GSE) and provide better speed and control when compared to tow trucks. The introduction of new technologies such as remotely operated aircraft pushback tugs, offer safe and efficient management of an airport.

Aircraft Pushback Tugs Market: Dynamics

With growing urbanization, the need for a safer and comfortable way to travel is increasing. Also, the growing demand for better transportation solutions for goods as well as for passengers is pushing the growth of the global airline industry at a significant rate. The growing airline industry is projected to relatively increase the demand for new aircraft & airport ground support equipment and is projected to propel the aircraft pushback tugs market at a significant rate over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the number of new airports is increasing in emerging countries. The expansion and up-gradation of airport infrastructure is expected to drive the aircraft pushback tugs market over the forecast period.

However, there are various safety issues related to pushback tugs. Also, the high investment required is anticipated to hamper the growth of the aircraft pushback tugs market over the forecast period.

Aircraft Pushback Tugs Market: Segmentation

Aircraft pushback tugs market can be segmented into product type, power source, mode of operation, and region.

On the basis of product type, global aircraft pushback tugs market is segmented into:

Conventional Pushback Tugs

Towbarless Pushback Tugs

On the basis of power source, global aircraft pushback tugs market is segmented into:

Electric

Fuel

On the basis of mode of operation, global aircraft pushback tugs market is segmented into:

Manually Operated

Remotely Operated

Aircraft Pushback Tugs Market: Regional Outlook

The Asia Pacific is expected to be the most lucrative market for aircraft pushback tugs, owing to emerging economies of China, Japan, and India. The growing population of the region and increasing air traffic is pushing the growth of airline industry in the region. The increasing number of airports and the relatively increasing demand for new aircraft ground support equipment is expected to significantly increase the demand for aircraft pushback tugs in that region. The Middle East and Africa region is expected to show significant growth in the aircraft pushback tugs market over the forecast period owing to the increasing air traffic and airline industry in the region.

Furthermore, Europe is expected to have prominent growth in the aircraft pushback tugs market, owing to the increasing demand for aircrafts and the expansion of airport infrastructure. North America is projected to have decent growth in the aircraft pushback tugs market owing to the increasing spending on airport infrastructure and growing airline transportation.

Aircraft Pushback Tugs Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants in the global aircraft pushback tugs market are: